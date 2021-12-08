Plan B Covid restrictions have been implemented in England by the Westminster government to tackle the Omicron variant.

With cases on the rise and concerns about how the national health service will manage, the restrictions were announced on Wednesday, December 9, 2021.

But what is Plan B and what does this mean for people in Northern Ireland?

What is Plan B?

According to the government's website, Plan B is there to help ​the NHS in case it came under considerable pressure.

It involves bringing in new public measures to prevent the spread of the virus, whilst not heavily impacting the economy and daily life.

What are the Covid restrictions for Plan B?

According to the the government website, Plan B could potentially bring in the following restrictions:

Face masks will be mandatory for indoor venues including places of worship, theatres and cinemas, as well as in shops and on public transport from Friday, December 10, 2021.

Face masks will not be needed in pubs or restaurants or venues where it is "not practical to wear them".

People are being asked to work from home 'if they can' from Monday, December 13, 2021.

And from Wednesday, December, 2021 people will need an NHS Covid Pass or negative lateral flow test to go to

Nightclubs

Indoor unseated venues with more than 500 people

Unseated outdoor venues with more than 4,000 people

Any venue with more than 10,000 people

Is Plan B only applicable in England?

Rules on Covid vary in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland due to each devolved government deciding their own rules.

Plan B restrictions, if brought in will apply only to England.

How could Plan B impact Christmas?

It's unlikely that what happened last year will be repeated again this Christmas.

The changes that Plan B will bring in, will include working from home, legally mandating the use of masks in certain settings and a Covid vaccine certification.

These expected new restrictions are unlikely to impact your holiday plans, unless you are planning to travel outside of the UK or common travel area.