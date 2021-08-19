Hospital occupancy rates exceed 100% - further Covid-19 deaths reported
The information was released on the department of Health dashboard
Thursday, 19th August 2021, 3:03 pm
Updated
Thursday, 19th August 2021, 3:04 pm
Nine further deaths of patients who had tested positive for Covid-19 have been reported in Northern Ireland.
The Department of Health said there had also been 1,963 new confirmed cases of the virus in the last 24-hour reporting period.
On Thursday morning, there were 379 Covid-positive patients in hospital, with 46 in intensive care.
A total of 2,389,725 vaccines have been administered.