Hospital occupancy rates exceed 100% - further Covid-19 deaths reported

Nine further deaths of patients who had tested positive for Covid-19 have been reported in Northern Ireland.

The Department of Health said there had also been 1,963 new confirmed cases of the virus in the last 24-hour reporting period.

On Thursday morning, there were 379 Covid-positive patients in hospital, with 46 in intensive care.

Nurse Eleanor Pinkerton prepares a coronavirus vaccine to be given to a health and care staff