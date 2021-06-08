Kilkeel Primary School class to self-isolate after Covid-19 case - no confirmation on Delta Variant question

The News Letter has been advised that one class had been sent home and that the pupils and teacher had been advised to self-isolate.

It was alleged that the case was of the so-called Indian or Delta variant, although efforts to clarify details with the school were not successful.

Principal Helena McCabe confirmed to parents, in a post on Facebook, that there has been “a suspected case of Covid-19 associated with our school”.

The Covid-19 virus.

One parent asked if the school is closed for cleaning “or do the children still come in?”

But the principal said that having sought advice from the Public Health Agency, “anyone affected has been notified”. She urged parents to remain vigilant and to contact the school if anyone in their household is unwell.

