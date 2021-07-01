It had been hoped that live music could have returned on June 21 but due to the spread of the Delta variant, Ministers opted to put it back to July 5.

The Executive met again today to officially approve the return of live music which will come as welcome news to thousands across Northern Ireland.

The cap of 500 people permitted to gather outside will be lifted on Friday however all events must be subject to a risk assessment.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alive Music Matters protest at the Carson Statue at Stormont this morning. (Photo: Pacemaker)

The Executive has also agreed to allow overnight residential stays for children to return.

---

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Alistair Bushe