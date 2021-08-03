LiveLIVE UPDATES: Coronavirus NI - Festival fans queue up for Covid jab from 6am for free tickets
The first 500 people to receive a first jab of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at Falls Park on Tuesday morning walked away with free tickets to Feile an Phobail’s diversionary Feile Music Night.
Last updated: Tuesday, 03 August, 2021, 11:54
‘The public have always been behaving responsibly’ says leading behavioural scientist
A leading behavioural scientist has praised the British public for consistently being ahead of the Government in terms of their awareness of the dangers of Covid-19.
Stephen Reicher, Professor of Social Psychology at the University of St Andrews and Member of Independent Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Behaviours (Spi-B), told Sky News:
“The public have always been behaving responsibly.
“The remarkable thing when you look at the data is that people have always been ahead of the Government in being aware of the dangers (of Covid).
“The problem, to some extent, is that the Government is not matching the public with its own responsibilities.
“It does seem as if the changes in the Covid rules come as quickly as medals come to the UK team (at the Tokyo Olympics).
“We’ve got to use the summer, we squandered it last year.
“We should be installing ventilation in public spaces. In New York, they’re going to have two air purifiers in every classroom.
“If the Government showed the same responsibility the public is showing, I think we’d be in a far better place in the autumn.”
UK surpasses 155,000 Covid-19 related deaths
A total of 155,133 deaths have now occurred in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, the ONS said.
The highest number of deaths to occur on a single day was 1,484 on January 19.
During the first wave of the virus, the daily toll peaked at 1,461 deaths on April 8 2020.
Top Northern Ireland doctor ‘frightened’ after threats of ‘summary street justice’ after encouraging people to take Covid-19 vaccine
One of Northern Ireland's top doctors has said he felt "frightened" after a member of the public threatened him with "summary street justice" after he attempted to encourage more people to take up the offer of a Covid-19 vaccination jab.
The Medical Director of the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust, Dr. Chris Hagan, described the details of what happened to BBC Radio Ulster broadcaster, Stephen Nolan, on Tuesday morning.
“I had people threatening me with summary street justice, I had people calling me a psychopath.
“I was appalled, really sad and felt frightened,” said Dr. Hagan.
Asked if he had contacted the PSNI about the threat, Dr. Hagan replied: “not yet”.