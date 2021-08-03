A leading behavioural scientist has praised the British public for consistently being ahead of the Government in terms of their awareness of the dangers of Covid-19.

Stephen Reicher, Professor of Social Psychology at the University of St Andrews and Member of Independent Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Behaviours (Spi-B), told Sky News:

“The public have always been behaving responsibly.

“The remarkable thing when you look at the data is that people have always been ahead of the Government in being aware of the dangers (of Covid).

“The problem, to some extent, is that the Government is not matching the public with its own responsibilities.

“It does seem as if the changes in the Covid rules come as quickly as medals come to the UK team (at the Tokyo Olympics).

“We’ve got to use the summer, we squandered it last year.

“We should be installing ventilation in public spaces. In New York, they’re going to have two air purifiers in every classroom.