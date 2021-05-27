Although clearly upbeat at the news that Northern Ireland today recorded a ninth consecutive day without a single Covid-19 related death, Mrs. O'Neill warned against complacency.

“We’re obviously still encouraging common sense, we’re encouraging people to only travel if you need to, and we would also want people to not travel if they have any symptoms, and we’ll also ask people to take lateral flow tests.

Deputy First Minister, Michelle O'Neill, pictured in Coalisland, Co Tyrone today.

“That will allow a bit more travel across the common travel area.”

Ms O’Neill also confirmed that competitive indoor sport will be allowed to return from May 31.

“That’s confirmed as of today’s meeting,” she said.

A smiling Ms. O'Neill also confirmed that the gradual easing of the lockdown had not resulted in a significant spike in infections.

“We are starting to come out the other side of this but we would still encourage caution and people to be careful in terms of their movements and making sure people continue to follow the public health advice.

“That’s good news and very positive. We also see numbers remaining under control and we see more positive, encouraging progress with the vaccine programme today, and I’m so delighted that we’re now able to offer the vaccine to every adult, everyone over the age of 18, and I certainly encourage anyone of that age category to get online and book, and bear with it, if you can’t get in there will be able batch of appointments announced next week.

“That is what is helping us get to the other side of this, that is what is going to bring us out of the end of this dark tunnel.”

Northern Ireland recorded its ninth consecutive day without an new Covid related deaths in the last 24 hours.

However, another 84 positive cases were confirmed and there were 27 Covid-positive patients in hospital, of whom two were in intensive care.

