‘No shortage’ of lateral flow tests, Department of Health insists

Lateral flow test kit

This comes after several warnings from pharmacies that demand is outstripping supply.

Members of the public have also reported being told by several pharmacies test kits were out of stock.

Last week, the chief executive of Community Pharmacy NI Gerard Greene told the News Letter supplies were “patchy” as he called for more frequent deliveries and an adjustment to the limit on the number of test kits a pharmacy can order at any given time.

Yesterday, a spokesperson for the Department of Health said: “More than one million rapid lateral flow tests have been delivered into Northern Ireland in the past 48 hours with the additional tests reinforcing supplies available to the public.

“While there is currently very high demand for lateral flow tests across Northern Ireland, there is no shortage of tests.”

The spokeserson continued: “Rapid lateral flow tests are available from more than 580 sites across Northern Ireland, including over 500 community pharmacies. Community pharmacies are replenished regularly and additional deliveries are being made into Northern Ireland on a regular basis. You can use the site finder to find an alternative local collection site.

“Tests are also available to order online. Due to high demand, tests may be released in batches throughout the day on the online home delivery service. If you are not able to order tests immediately, please check again regularly throughout the day.”

The department’s test programme director Matt Wills said: “I would ask everyone to be patient and keep trying if they are unable to access tests immediately.

“We know the omicron variant spreads rapidly and lateral flow tests are an extremely effective way to reduce transmission. Regular testing will help to reduce pressure on our health and social care services, and protect the people close to us.”

He also advised the public to pay close attention to instructions on test kits, saying: “There are now several different types of lateral flow devices in use across Northern Ireland. It’s vital that anyone using them closely follows the instructions in their test kits. All the tests currently in circulation have been proven to accurately detect the new omicron variant.