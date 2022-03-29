Spring Covid booster jabs for over-75s in Northern Ireland within days

The Public Health Agency (PHA) confirmed on Tuesday that the next phase of the rollout of coronavirus vaccination boosters will begin in April. It is advised that spring boosters are spaced out to around six months from the winter booster jabs.

Dr Jillian Johnston, joint Interim Assistant Director in Health Protection at the PHA, said: “Covid-19 is more serious in older people and those with a weakened immune system. Protection from the vaccine may be lower and may decline more quickly in these people.

“Although vaccines are expected to provide good protection against severe COVID-19 disease, protection against mild infection with the Omicron variant seems to decline quickly, even after a booster dose, so the additional spring booster will help address this.”

Covid Vaccination. pic Richard Ponter