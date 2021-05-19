The number of patients with Covid-19 in intensive care units (ICU) across Northern Ireland is the lowest it has been this year.

There are currently 85 ICU beds across Northern Ireland, of which only two are occupied by patients with Covid-19.

There are two patients requiring ventilator support also.

Fourteen people have been admitted to hospital with Covid-19 in the last seven days - the total number of hospitalisations for patients with Covid over the previous days was 19.

There has also been a significant drop in the number of inpatients with Covid-19.

In the last seven days to midnight on Tuesday there were 37 patients in hospitals across Northern Ireland with Covid-19 - for the previous seven day period there were 54 inpatients with Covid-19.

The Department of Health (DoH) also recorded an additional 107 new infections taking the total for the last seven days and since the beginning of the pandemic to 614 and 121,821 respectively.