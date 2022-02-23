Northern Ireland recorded over 17,000 cases of Covid in the last seven days, with the Department of Health estimating that 1 in 14 people in Northern Ireland had the virus in the week ending February 19th.

To help protect the most vulnerable, anyone based in Northern Ireland who is over the age 75 will be offered a top up Covid booster jab this spring.

Here's everything you need to know about who is eligible and how to book a booster jab in Northern Ireland.

Who is eligible for another Covid booster jab?

To be eligible for the second booster you must be:

Aged 75 and over.

A residents in a care home for older adults.

Or aged 12 and over with a weakened immune system.

You only become eligible for your booster jab six months after receiving your first booster.

Why is there another Covid booster jab?

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), have advised a Spring booster for those who are most vulnerable to Covid.

This additional booster is needed to help maintain protection for those who fall into the vulnerable categories.

The JCVI stated, 'To maintain high levels of protection for the most vulnerable individuals in the population, an extra spring dose of vaccine is advised.'

There is also plans for an autumn booster programme in 2022, which will include a wider group of people, but details have not been confirmed.

What Booster vaccine can I get?

The booster jab will be a single dose of either Pfizer or Moderna.

It does not matter which vaccine you have received previously.

If you are unable to have Moderna for medical reasons you are able to have a booster an AstraZeneca booster.

What if I've tested positive for Covid?

If you have tested positive for Covid, it's important to wait four weeks from first day of a positive test before having your booster, even if you have no symptoms.

Children who have had a positive Covid test will need to wait 12 weeks until their booster.

How to book a Covid booster jab?

You can only access your Covid booster six months after you had your last dose.

If you are eligible and have passed the six month period, you can book online here or alternatively call 0300 200 7813.