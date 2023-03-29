Although online gaming can help children learn how to socialise and develop observational skills and problem-solving, it can also cause more harm than good if time is not monitored and addiction sets in.

Cybersecurity expert Lauren Mak at VPNOverview.com have put together some top tips on spotting gaming addiction in children and how to prevent it in the hope that parents and guardians can allow their children to enjoy online gaming without suffering harmful repercussions.

Warning signs of gaming addiction include:

Playing video games can be fun and even educational for your child, but excessively long hours engaged in the activity can lead to health problems

Lack of interest in other hobbies they once were passionate about and solely focusing on gaming, limiting a child’s development in other areas.

Withdrawal symptoms include irritability, hostility, mood swings, impatience, depression, anxiety and anger when not gaming, even for short periods.

Excessive gaming can also cause absence in thought towards personal care: insomnia and disruption in eating patterns – this will have a detrimental effect on a child as they will struggle to deal with everyday tasks; inability to look after personal hygiene; trouble with concentration on schoolwork; and decreased amounts of compassion, making it harder for the child to create healthy social connections, which in turn can lead to mental health problems.

How do children develop an online gaming addiction?

Children may be exposed to gaming from an early age, starting out with one or two games during reasonable sessions and then when addiction kicks in you will find it imporrible to prize their consoles from their hands.

Children can also be drawn to the graphics and stories behind games and use them to escape from real life. Not only this, but children who are particularly anxious or have attention deficit disorders can be more inclined to become addicted to video games.

Physical consequences from excessive gaming:

Chronic stress levels heightened – this can result in their immune function lowering, which puts them at a higher risk of catching infections and conditions.

Headaches and migraines – this is a terrible symptom to endure as it can hinder their everyday routines and make the child feel exhausted and burnt out.

Weight gain – this is a result of the child developing a sedentary lifestyle which can lead to both physical and mental health problems.

Problems with posture – this can develop into chronic back pain, joint disfiguration and spinal issues.

How to prevent and remedy gaming addiction in children and teenagers:

Encourage healthy use of screens and downtime. If you are trying to encourage your child to spend less time online, ensure you do the same; this will prove to them that the time you spend offline can be just as exciting as they feel online.

Offer strategies for coping with withdrawal symptoms. Doing exercise or something stimulating for the brain will have their mind off gaming in no time.

