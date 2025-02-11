Kailey Richmond and her daddy David Richmond

A loving daughter has launched a fundraiser for life-saving defibrillators in her local community in memory of her father, David Richmond, who tragically passed away from a sudden cardiac arrest on December 15.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kailey Richmond, 21, from Newtownabbey, has shared a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for life-saving defibrillators in her local Newtowenabbey community.

Kailey’s family was unable to access a defibrillator in time when David suffered the cardiac arrest, as the nearest one was locked behind gates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She believes that had they been able to use the defibrillator, David might still be with them today.

In his memory, Kailey and her family are raising funds to purchase and install defibrillators in the local area, ensuring they are accessible 24/7 to help save lives in the future.

And so far the campaign has raised £10,530 of its £11K goal.

The GoFundMe appeal from Kailey says: “Hi my name is Kailey, I am the daughter of David Richmond… who sadly and suddenly passed away on the 15th December aged 44 due to a sudden and unexpected cardiac arrest’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It adds that “defibrillators are something none of us put enough thought into, until our family needed one” adding that “I never thought I would need one as close as possible to me”.

"After being instructed over the phone by the ambulance service, a member of our family reached our closest "24 hour defibrillator", although they found it to be locked behind closed gates,” says the appeal.

"My daddy was failed.

"Our hearts are broken and we would never wish this pain on another family.

David Richmond

"My daddy passed away that night and I believe if we would of gotten that defibrillator before the ambulance arrived my daddy would still be here with us…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Due to this in my daddies memory, as a family we would like to hold a fundraiser to raise money to buy as many medical defibrillators as we can and place them in the local area so people can have access to them 24/7 and to ensure no other family will have to go through this pain.

"The fundraiser will be held on the 15th March at the 1st Newtownabbey Linfield Supporters Club or as many local to the area know it as the blues.

"Tickets will be £5 and anyone who cannot attend but wishes to donate please donate through this page, ballot tickets will also be available.