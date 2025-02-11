Comedian Kevin Hart adds second Belfast show as his Acting My Age tour comes to SSE Arena in Belfast

Kevin Hart adds second date

Comedian Kevin Hart has added a second Belfast show due to exceptional demand as his ‘Acting My Age’ tour comes to the SSE ARENA in BELFAST on Saturday 3 May, 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And tickets for the show go on sale on Friday 14 February, 2025.

The Emmy and GRAMMY-nominated comedian and Mark Twain recipient KEVIN HART has announced the next leg of his stand-up comedy tour “Acting My Age.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kevin Hart will bring his highly popular new tour to the SSE Arena, Belfast on Sat 3rd and Sun 4th May 2025.

Tickets go on sale Friday 14th February at 10am from Ticketmaster.ie

Emmy & Grammy nominated Kevin Hart was born and raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania where he launched his career as a comedian during an amateur night at a local comedy club.

Over the years he has become Hollywood’s box office powerhouse, opening eleven films at number one at the box office and grossing more than in $4.23 billion global revenue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2024 Kevin received the Kennedy Center’s annual Mark Twain Prize for American Comedy, he was the 25th recipient and the youngest person honoured to date.

Kevin Hart has also become a successful Entrepreneur; he is Chairman of Hartbeat; a global, multi-platform media company creating entertainment at the intersection of comedy and culture with a mission to keep the world laughing together.

The next generation media company unites Hartbeat Productions’ best-in-class TV & film production capabilities with Laugh Out Loud’s expansive distribution network, along with its marketing, sales, experiential, branded content, digital and social capabilities. Hart is also the Founder of HartBeat Ventures.

Together, these companies play an integral role in building Hart’s eco-system for extraordinary growth and creativity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhiile, Kevin Hart continues to develop, star, and produce feature films, television, and podcasts via Hartbeat for his various partners which include Netflix, Peacock, Sirius XM and Audible.

In 2024, he starred and was the Executive Producer of Peacock's drama series Fight Night.

Hart is currently touring nationally with his ninth standup special “Acting My Age”. Hart’s last special “Reality Check” was named the #1 Comedy Tour of 2022 by Billboard, and in 2023 Billboard named Hart the Hight Grossing Comedian of the year.

ABOUT THE SHOW: This event will be a phone-free experience.

Use of phones, smart watches and accessories, will not be permitted in the performance space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upon arrival at the venue, all phones, smart watches and accessories will be secured in individual Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event.

Guests maintain possession of their devices at all times, and can access them throughout the event only in designated Phone Use Areas within the venue.

All devices will be re-secured in Yondr pouches before returning to the performance space.