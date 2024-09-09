Allison Batchelor with fellow Dementia NI members attend the launch of the Hear Our Voice documentary at Stormont

Allison Batchelor from Dundonald, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in April 2017, is just one of many people in Northern Ireland, who have helped courageously produce a powerful documentary about what it is like living with the disease.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Launched at Stormont, ‘Hear Our Voice’ is a deeply moving video which has been created to try and help address the myths and misconceptions about dementia and the realities of living with the disease.

The documentary has been developed in partnership with the South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust, Southern Health and Social Care Trust, and Dementia NI and will serve as an essential tool for Health and Social Care professionals, offering insights into what it is like to live with dementia and promote a more compassionate and informed approach to care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Allison Batchelor said: “I am extremely proud to have been involved in the coproduction project Hear Our Voice. Our vision was to create a documentary for Health and Social Care staff sharing our experiences of living with dementia.

“The video is really powerful and it has allowed members of Dementia NI to have a voice. I really hope it breaks down the stereotypical idea of dementia and what dementia is and how it look . The simple tips shared in the video can be followed by staff and will make a big difference to people like me living with dementia.”

One in two of us will be impacted by dementia, either through diagnosis or by caring for a loved one. Dementia is one of the most pressing challenges our society faces today. The Northern Ireland Audit of Dementia Care (2015) stated: ‘Dementia is an increasingly common diagnosis, and the prevalence is growing each year as the population ages’.

The number of people living with dementia in Northern Ireland is expected to triple by 2051, reaching an estimated 60,000 people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paying tribute to everyone who has courageously shared their stories in the video, South Eastern Trust deputy chief executive, David Robinson said: “We now have to listen. The Hear Our Voice video is incredible. By promoting awareness and understanding, this video will help inform and educate our staff to become better equipped to respond to the challenges posed by dementia.

“This initiative is a crucial step in meeting the needs of Northern Ireland's changing demographic and ensuring that those living with Dementia receive the highest standard of care and support.”

The Service Improvement Lead for Dementia in the South Eastern Trust, Fiona Rooney added: “As a nurse you can read all the texts you want but when you hear the lived experience and their voice, it brings you out in goose bumps.