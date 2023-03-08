You may have heard of white noise before, or if you use TikTok you may have seen users sharing their sleep hacks with brown, green or even blue noise.

These sounds can benefit your sleep by blocking out bothersome noises and relax the mind with its constant, static-like tones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, white noise isn’t the only sonic hue—pink, blue, grey, and brown all affect listeners in different ways, and there is increasing evidence to support the sleep-inducing qualities of these sounds.

You probably know that white noise can be used as a sleep aid - but what about pink, brown, blue and green noise?

The great thing about noise to help you sleep is its accessibility, as you can find all of these sounds free online.

Although there are specialist machines you can also buy, however, these can be more costly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sleep experts at Best mattress-brand have helped to clarify the colour confusion and advise anyone who may struggle to sleep, on the best noise to help them drift off.

White Noise

White noise is an audible sound frequency that can help you relax and encourage a good night's sleep. In a recent study, adults fell asleep 38% faster while listening to white noise.

Other recent studies have continued to find white noise positively affecting sleep. That’s why it’s often recommended for sleeping difficulties and sleep disorders like insomnia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Link to sound: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MC8T7sqxUdU

Pink Noise

The problem with white noise is that all the frequencies come through at the same intensity.

Pink noise attempts to solve this issue for people who find white noise too unpleasant by creating a louder low frequency with softer high ends, this makes it slightly smoother than white noise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Studies have shown that pink noise didn’t only aid people in getting to sleep but also had positive influences in supporting deep sleep and memory.

Link to sound: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8SHf6wmX5MU

Brown Noise

Brown noise has been at the forefront of online discussion recently, with sleep hacks such as this trending on TikTok with 84.3 million views for videos featuring the hashtag. Brown noise is a deeper and stronger tone, the lower frequencies can block out external noise while soothing the mind and making it easier for people to sleep.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is a lot of anecdotal evidence to suggest that brown noise can help block out the internal monologue that many people experience, especially at night.

Link to sounds: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RqzGzwTY-6w&t=1s

Green Noise

Green noise is a variation of white noise in the middle of the spectrum, and as the name insinuates it uses similar sounds to what you may hear in nature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Green noise can help restore calm and promote relaxation.

It does this by providing a "sound mask" to other ideas, feelings, sensations, and sensory experiences.

Because green noise is more pleasing, it may be a more appealing choice than the typical white noise.

Much like brown noise, green has been taking social media by storm as a TikTok sleep trend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Link to sound: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ngTTSLW3Uq8

Blue Noise

There are very few deep tones in blue noise to help balance its energy, which is primarily concentrated at the high-frequency end, it almost sounds like water spraying out of a hose nozzle.

It performs a wonderful job of severely disguising outside noises if you're not sensitive to high-pitched sounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad