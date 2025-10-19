First nest of bee-killing invasive Asian hornets destroyed in Northern Ireland

By Bairbre Holmes, PA
Published 19th Oct 2025, 10:01 BST
An Asian hornet nest discovered in the Dundonald area of east Belfast has been removed.

The Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) described the process on Saturday as "safe and controlled" and said its officers worked with a "suitably trained" pest control company.

Most Popular

They also received advice from the UK Animal and Plant Health Agency and had "on-the-ground support" from an official with the National Biodiversity Data Centre in Waterford.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The agency said surveillance will continue in the area and urged "continued vigilance" from the public and the beekeeping community.

A picture of the now-destroyed nestplaceholder image
A picture of the now-destroyed nest

The insects were first spotted by a member of the public and reported on October 10 .

It's the first nest of its kind discovered in Northern Ireland and NIEA say Asian hornets pose a "significant threat" to honeybees, native insects, pollinators and local ecosystems.

Related topics:Northern IrelandBelfastWaterford
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice