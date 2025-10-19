First nest of bee-killing invasive Asian hornets destroyed in Northern Ireland
The Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) described the process on Saturday as "safe and controlled" and said its officers worked with a "suitably trained" pest control company.
They also received advice from the UK Animal and Plant Health Agency and had "on-the-ground support" from an official with the National Biodiversity Data Centre in Waterford.
The agency said surveillance will continue in the area and urged "continued vigilance" from the public and the beekeeping community.
The insects were first spotted by a member of the public and reported on October 10 .
It's the first nest of its kind discovered in Northern Ireland and NIEA say Asian hornets pose a "significant threat" to honeybees, native insects, pollinators and local ecosystems.