First nest of bee-killing invasive Asian hornets destroyed in Northern Ireland

An Asian hornet nest discovered in the Dundonald area of east Belfast has been removed.

The Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) described the process on Saturday as "safe and controlled" and said its officers worked with a "suitably trained" pest control company.

They also received advice from the UK Animal and Plant Health Agency and had "on-the-ground support" from an official with the National Biodiversity Data Centre in Waterford.

The agency said surveillance will continue in the area and urged "continued vigilance" from the public and the beekeeping community.

A picture of the now-destroyed nest

The insects were first spotted by a member of the public and reported on October 10 .