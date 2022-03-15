GoFundMe for ‘the most loyal kind and happy person’ diagnosed with life threatening illness in New Zealand raises £76,000 in days

A GoFundMe started for Alan McDonald by his sister Anna four days ago says: “This is an urgent plea for help to save our brother, son, partner and friend, Alan.

“Alan McDonald is from Newcastle, County Down - where he grew up with his Mum and Dad, Geraldine and Davy, and his sister Anna.

“The most kind, loyal and happy person, loved by everyone who knows him.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He has been living in Christchurch, New Zealand with his fiancée, Sophie, unable to return home for the last two years due to the pandemic.”

The appeal adds that during the last year “Alan developed severe health issues which have led us to this point”.

“Alan has been diagnosed with an exceptionally rare and life threatening disease called Atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS).

“We desperately need to get him home to Northern Ireland, where he can access life saving treatment.

“But he’s too ill to travel yet.

“Until he is strong enough to come home, he needs to receive this vital medication in New Zealand where he must find the funds himself to cover the cost.

“Without it, he won’t get well or get home.

“This is where you can help him.

“Every single donation or share will make a difference.

“Please, please help us get Alan well enough, so we can bring him home.”

And in an update, Anna added they were “stunned by the response Alan’s campaign is receiving”.

She said: “Words will never be enough to express how grateful we are for everyone’s support.

“Our first major milestone of £50k has already allowed the medical teams to start planning Alan’s recovery and preparations can be made to introduce the drug when he is ready.

“We understand that treatment involves crucial first doses, followed by multiple further doses which will help to build his strength.

“This is all done in stages and is guided by Alan’s response to the medication.

“It is for this reason that we are moving our target in stages too, as it is still unknown exactly how many doses he will need in total.

“With such a rare disease and such high costs associated with treatment and specialist transport, the situation is ever-changing but one thing is for sure, every single penny provides Alan with more options to get him on the right road to recovery.”

According to WebMD Atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS) ‘is a disease that causes blood clots in small blood vessels in your kidneys and other organs’.

It adds: ‘These clots keep blood from getting to your kidneys, which can lead to serious medical problems, including kidney failure’.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers - and consequently the revenue we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry