Government told to think again on social care cap

The House of Lords backed by 160 votes to 151, majority nine, to amend the proposed reform and so ensure it is sent back to the Commons again for further consideration.

The upper chamber also defied the government to insist on steps to improve workforce planning in health and social care in England.

Peers supported by 187 votes to 151, majority 36, a move to force ministers to publish regular independent assessments of current and future personnel needs, aimed at tackling shortages.

Elderly care

The Lords has dug in its heels despite the Tory-dominated Commons previously rejecting changes to the Health and Care Bill.

The fresh defeats mean a continuation of the legislative tussle between the two Houses over the legislation, known as parliamentary ping-pong.

The clock is also now ticking for the legislation with the end of the parliamentary session in sight.

Critics of the proposed social care cap have warned the move to count only individual payments towards the limit and not local authority contributions would cost poorer people more in assets than the wealthy.

Labour frontbencher Baroness Wheeler argued the government “sorely needs to think again” about how the cap is implemented.

She said: “Despite the prime minister’s pledge that nobody should have to sell their homes, the fact is that somebody with assets of £100,000 will lose almost everything while some with assets worth £1 million will keep almost everything.