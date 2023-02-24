‘Healing Through Photography’ will bring together academics, award-winning world-renowned photographers, students, mental health and wellbeing professionals as well as

charities and community groups to examine and hear examples of the therapeutic benefits of photography.

Addressing key themes including memory and trauma, racism, body image, homelessness, workplace stress and class, the conference will share first-hand the

Mental Health Champion Professor Siobhan O'Neill will take part in the forthcoming conference

work Belfast Exposed has been delivering in this field and hear from industry professionals from across the UK and Ireland. Particpants will gain an insight into inspirational, real-life stories, hearing from photographers, including Pulitzer Prize Winner Cathal McNaughton, acclaimed photographer Donovan Wylie, Professor and Socially Engaged Artist Anthony Luvera, Artist and Performer Heather Agyepong, and Artist Jack Moyse. Northern Ireland Mental Health Champion, Professor Siobhan O’Neill, David Cutler from the Baring Foundation, and Darren Ferguson from Beyond Skin will join the line up which also includes speaks from the fields of arts, academia, charity and disability. During the two-day conference, a series of workshops and walking events will take place.

Commenting on the first ‘Healing Through Photography’ Conference, Belfast Exposed Chief Executive, Deirdre Robb, said: “Healing Through Photography’ is going to be a very special and fulfilling two-day event to be held in the heart of the Cathedral Quarter. We believe this event to be the first of its kind, providing an immense opportunity to bring discussions on share best practise on the benefits of photography to support mental health and wellbeing.

“Over two days the conference will provide attendees with the opportunity to engage with keynote speakers, experience 11 visual art exhibitions, participate in workshops and artist talks and take part in a number of events including an adventurous sunrise photoshoot on Cave Hill above the city, and a Maritime walk along the quays.

“We are delighted with the support from Baring Foundation and our partners Victoria Square to make this conference a reality for so many,” Deirdre added.

David Cutler from the Baring Foundation who are the lead conference sponsor said: “It is a privilege for the Baring Foundation to support this ground breaking event as part of our commitment to support the developing field of creativity by people with mental health problems.. For many years Belfast Exposed has been pioneering the capacity of photography to investigate, express and heal. This event will tell that story to an international audience.”

Held at the Metropolitan Art Centre (MAC), the conference, which is priced at £30 per day, or £50 for two-day attendees (early booking discount) will provide attendees

with a creative experience, combined with events planned for local galleries and a number of street exhibitions including in partnership with Victoria Square and Belfast Harbour Commission at the Quays along the maritime mile.