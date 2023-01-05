In the video, Matthew, a senior house officer, says: “If we can’t get people who no longer need to be in hospital out of hospital, we can’t get seriously ill patients in.”

A statement from the Belfast Trust said: “In preparing to leave hospital, we are asking patients and their families to work with us to ensure they leave hospital within 48 hours of being declared medically fit to do so by a doctor.

"We know that this may require moving to the first available space at a care home whilst they await a complete care package to enable a move home or while they await a place in their preferred care home.

"We would assure all patients in this situation that if their first choice place is not available there will be no financial cost to them for this interim arrangement and it will not impact their place on any waiting list for their longer-term care.

“We would like to thank patients and their families for working with us and their co-operation at this difficult time. We also wish to thank our staff who continue to go above and beyond to deliver the highest possible level of care in extraordinarily challenging circumstances.”

