John Cooney: Funeral on Valentines Day for 28-year-old injured while defending his Celtic super-featherweight title in Ulster Hall

John Cooney Nathan Howells - MHD Promotions - Nations Fight Night (31st Jan 2025) © Chris Scott/Chris Scott Media/Tenchu Sports

Funeral details have been released for John Cooney, who never recovered from injuries sustained during a boxing match at the Ulster Hall on February 1.

He was injured when defending his Celtic super-featherweight title against Nathan Howells.

He was rushed to Royal Victoria Hospital after an assessment by a medical team.

The fighter remained there, undergoing surgery, before passing away at the weekend.

A book of condolences was opened in tribute to the fighter in Ulster Hall on Monday.

Speaking to BBC Radio Ulster’s Nolan show, Mr Cooney’s manager Mark Dunlop said: “Every fighter knows the dangers – but no one thinks it’s going to come to their door.”

The funeral notice in RIP.ie says: “John, Irish super-featherweight boxer, 28 years.

"In his 29th year, John took his final breath following a tragedy which has left all those who loved him dearly heartbroken.

"He will be forever missed by his parents Hughie and Tina, much loved and adored fiancée Emmaleen and brothers Conor and Aaron.

"Deeply mourned and very sadly missed also by his grandparents, aunts and uncles, cousins, his many relatives and friends at home, abroad and in the wider boxing community.

"Tomorrow is never promised'

John Cooney

"Rest in Peace John

Gone but never forgotten".

It adds that his funeral will take place on Friday 14 February, 2025.

‘Requiem Mass will be celebrated for John at the Church of St. John the Apostle, Knocknacarra, Galway (H91 W0H4) on arrival to the Church at 12 noon. Following Mass, John will be laid to rest in Rahoon Cemetery’.

