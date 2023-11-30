New Drinkaware research reveals wine and beer are the most common drinks among NI drinkers, with three in 10 local drinkers choosing wine (32%) and beer (27%)

More than three in five (63%) Northern Irish drinkers feel their country has an unhealthy relationship with alcohol, according to new research released today.

Shining a light on the full extent of the UK’s drinking habits, The 2023 Drinkaware Monitor revealed that 63% of local drinkers feel the province has an unhealthy relationship which rises to 66% in Scotland, 56% in England but falls to 38% in Wales.

However only one in 10 Northern Irish drinkers (10%) feel they personally have an unhealthy relationship with alcohol.

Concern in Northern Ireland is most likely to be for a friend's drinking, with 27% of those with a concern stating it relates to a friend, rising to 29% among men.

The Drinkaware Monitor 2023 is the annual ‘state of the nation' survey conducted for Drinkaware by YouGov, that provides an insight into the drinking habits of the UK.

The Monitor asked 10,473 people from across the UK about their perceptions, and those surveyed highlighted their concerns about how alcohol is seen in society.

Karen Tyrell, chief executive of the charity Drinkaware, said: “Our research shows the difference between perception and reality when it comes to our relationship with alcohol. Most people think the country has a drinking problem, but it is not them, it is someone else.

“We need to be more open and honest about our own relationship with alcohol and talk more about our drinking habits. We can learn from the change we’ve seen in how we talk about mental health, and make people feel more comfortable talking about their drinking.

“One way to understand more about your drinking habits is by doing the Drinkaware Drinking Check. This short quiz is a quick and easy way to find out if you’re putting your health at risk and is a great way to encourage a conversation.”

The report also found that over three in five (63%) adults from Northern Ireland do not think our society is understanding of people with drinking problems, rising to 65% in Scotland.

When it comes to people in Northern Ireland who are concerned about someone else’s drinking, one in four (25%) haven’t done anything specific, 50% have spoken to them about it, 42% have made a comment about it to them, and 24% have encouraged them to seek help or treatment.

Having a conversation is more effective in helping people take action about their own drinking, rather than making a comment. Across the UK only 32% of cases resulted in action when a comment was made, compared to 44% when a conversation was initiated.

The Monitor focus groups revealed that conversations can have an impact on an individual's drinking, but this can take time and often happens after several conversations. Their effectiveness depends on the drinker's openness to the issues with their drinking.

The Monitor is the only UK-wide nationally representative survey that dives into peoples’ drinking habits and behaviour. When looking at Northern Ireland specially it also found:

Those drinking at home alone in Northern Ireland at least once a week is down from 22% in 2021 to 15% in 2023.

Only 26% of Northern Irish adults would feel very comfortable having a conversation with family and 24% with friends about their drinking, compared to 35% with a partner or spouse.

Women feel most uncomfortable about having this conversation, with a third (32%) not very comfortable or not comfortable at all starting a conversation about a friend's drinking (vs. 23% of men).

Wine and beer are the most commonly consumed drinks among Northern Irish drinkers, approximately three in 10 Northern Irish drinkers always or often drink wine (32%) and beer (27%) when drinking.