Mother of nine-year-old girl who died from hyponatraemia loses court battle over inquest findings

Raychel Ferguson

​​The mother of a nine-year-old girl who died from hyponatraemia has lost a High Court battle over her condition not being formally recorded at inquest as hospital acquired.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marie Ferguson challenged the wording used in findings reached by the coroner who examined the circumstances surrounding the death of her daughter Raychel.

The child, from Coshquin, Co Londonderry, died at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children back in June 2001.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A day earlier she had undergone appendix surgery at Altnagelvin Hospital in Londonderry.

Hyponatraemia is a medical condition which causes brain cells to swell due to a shortage of sodium in the bloodstream.

In 2018 a public inquiry into the hyponatraemia-related deaths of five children in Northern Ireland hospitals found that Raychel’s and three others were avoidable.

By that stage the Western Health and Social Care Trust had already admitted liability and issued an unreserved apology in a medical negligence lawsuit brought by her family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A new inquest into Raychel’s death was also ordered by the Attorney General following the public inquiry.

In December 2023 the coroner reached a verdict that she died of a cerebral oedema, or swelling of the brain, due to hyponatraemia.

He identified an “inappropriate infusion of hypotonic saline fluid” and inappropriate anti-diuretic hormone secretion following surgery and post-operative vomiting.

Mrs Ferguson issued judicial review proceedings against how the coroner had recorded the cause of Raychel’s death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She objected to the verdict not formally stating that the hyponatraemia was “hospital acquired” and for not describing her daughter’s vomiting as “severe and profuse”.

Lawyers for Mrs Ferguson claimed the coroner’s actions were unreasonable, procedurally unfair and unlawful.

Dismissing all grounds of challenge today, Mr Justice Kinney held that his conclusions made it abundantly clear that Raychel’s hyponatraemia was acquired when she was in hospital.

“The detailed findings of the coroner are contained within a comprehensive and detailed verdict which is there for all to read,” the judge said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is no basis to say that it was irrational not to include such qualifying words in the cause of death.”

Further claims of a failure to properly describe the extent of vomiting were also rejected.

“The coroner did not discount or disregard the severity of Raychel’s vomiting… but clearly concluded that it was not relevant to his statutory task and was not a causative factor of the hyponatraemia,” Mr Justice Kinney added.

“In fact, the coroner went further than the applicant had argued at the inquest.”