Northern Ireland nutritional and wellbeing consultant Gillian Killiner

Do you consider yourself to be healthy?

Yes, I love life, food, fun and rest but they are all the best quality I can give my body. Healthy doesn’t have to be missing out or have to be tough on yourself. Stressing about not being perfect is more detrimental than being consistent with what you can achieve – this is where my 80/20 programmes come in and are very successful for an optimal life.

Did you contract Covid? If so, how did it affect you?

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yes, I had Covid Christmas 2020 before vaccinations were widely available. My husband is a GP and he brought it back from work. The five of us were tired for one week and we lost our taste and smell for a couple of weeks. We thankfully recovered with no lasting effect which was a relief.

Do you smoke/drink?

No, I do not smoke. Yes, I enjoy a drink – red wine, bubbles or a G&T a few times a month.

Do you take supplements?

Yes, I take supplements – even when you eat a wide range of nutritious foods the soil may not be rich in the correct nutrients due to intensive agricultural farming methods. One essential supplement is Vitamin D and is one that I recommend for everyone and have done for the past 10 years. It is not only a vitamin, but it is a hormone essential for all over health and immune function.

Any big health scares?

I was very ill in my third pregnancy 16 years ago – I was rushed to hospital with an infection called quinsy – I couldn’t breathe as both tonsils were so swollen and I was put on IV antibiotics. After this, I developed an autoimmune condition - Hashimotos which is self-destruction of the thyroid gland. It was a really tough and lonely time and it taught me a completely new outlook and set of skills to fix myself that has made me the health and wellness expert I am today. I have helped thousands of people optimise and recover their health which is a fantastic feeling and even though I am nearly 50 I have the metabolic age of a 28 year old!

Do you take regular exercise?

Yes, I walk my rescue collie dog twice everyday a total of around a one hour brisk walk and I do some body workouts to ensure good muscle strength. I like to run and sail also.

How well do you sleep?

I sleep deeply and wake refreshed as this is an essential part of optimal health. I do my very best to practice what I preach.

Have you tried alternative/complementary therapies?