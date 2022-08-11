Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Londonderry woman Noeleen McMorris was diagnosed with oesophageal cancer in 2016

When Londonderry woman Noeleen McMorris,67, began experiencing regular hiccups, indigestion and a change in her swallowing, she knew something was wrong, but believed it was a side effect of medication.

Following a routine GP appointment, and follow-up tests, Noeleen, a retired practise education radiographer, was diagnosed with oesophageal cancer in September 2016.

Noeleen said she was “overwhelmed with feelings of fear, anxiety and utter dread”, as she started into her journey of scans, CT and ultrasounds.

“Thankfully I was fit enough for chemotherapy. I was given two rounds and then had an oesophagectomy surgery to remove all of her oesophagus in March 2017.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I was then told it was Stage 2 cancer. Although it was a big shock, I was glad I had gone to the doctor early.

“I could so easily have ignored it and not done anything for months. I was really grateful my GP was on the ball and pushed for an endoscopy because I had a healthy lifestyle and didn’t fit the typical statistics of being an older man, a smoker or a drinker.”

Noeleen, who has two children and five grandchildren, had a reasonably uneventful recovery process, with her strength returning as the years have passed.

For her, talking about it is just as much part of the progress as recovery.

“I still have some side effects of surgery in recovery, such as dumping syndrome (a condition in which food moves from the stomach into the small bowel too quickly) and tiredness, but I have learnt the coping mechanisms.

“I eat hourly during the day and need to watch what I eat and I look at this as a small price to pay for what I have. I’m still able to meet up with friends and travel with family. Life is different, but it’s still good.

“Overall it has been a rollercoaster but I’m well enough down the line now to appreciate that I am healthy. I deal with the symptoms, and I know how to adjust to cope with them and I positively encourage myself to eat healthily and eat properly.”

Now, five years post surgery, Noeleen has been discharged from Belfast City Hospital.

“It’s all about perspective. My son-in-law once told me that you’re always going to be seeing the worst cases in the hospital, people going through their worst.

“But with charity meet-ups and events, I’ve been able to see people post-recovery, enjoying a great life.

“It’s given me a much more positive outlook. OG Cancer was a great help for advice and support, and still are.”

OG Cancer NI is a Northern Ireland-based charity that supports patients and carers facing an oesophageal or stomach cancer diagnosis, while also aiming to raise awareness of the early symptoms of the illness.

In line with these aims, OG Cancer NI has recently launched its new mobile unit. As the unit makes its way across Northern Ireland it will serve as a support for those currently receiving treatment, worried about symptoms, or the recently diagnosed.

The long-term objective of the mobile unit is to spread awareness in order to increase survival rates.

Helen Setterfield MBE, chair of OG Cancer NI said that with approximately 400 people diagnosed each year in NI it is important to make sure that people know what to look out for.

She said: “I was diagnosed with oesophageal cancer 18 years ago. I am only here today as I was lucky to ‘catch it early’. This type of cancer is extremely aggressive, however, I have seen first-hand the difference in the cancer journey for patients diagnosed at an early stage.”

In addition to the mobile unit, and with support of the National Lottery funding and funds raised by supporters, OG Cancer will be launching a dedicated advertising campaign on radio, various digital platforms and on ADshel bus shelters, ensuring that the charity’s message reaches as many people as possible.

Noeleen added: “I think the campaign is very important. People still don’t understand that anyone can get it. Be aware of changes in swallowing, reflux or hiccups and get it checked out. My gut feeling was telling me ‘something is wrong’ but I didn’t think it was cancer. Other than the hiccups I wasn’t feeling in any way ill. I could have very easily ignored it, or put it off. I think it’s important to realise that just because you don’t fit in the statistics, doesn’t mean you won’t be at risk.”

Recognising the signs and symptoms of oesophageal cancer is crucial to early diagnosis. Consult your GP if the following symptoms have been ongoing for more than three weeks: persistent indigestion, difficulty swallowing or food sticking, heartburn acid reflux, hiccupping that won’t go away, unexplained weight loss. For those currently undergoing treatment, Noeleen shares her words of advice: “Take each day as it comes. Hopefully each day you will feel better, that’s what happened to me. Try not to think too far ahead.

“Keep in touch with groups like OG Cancer NI for advice and information, but try not to look on the ‘worst sites’ - try and stay positive.”