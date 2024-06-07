NHS latest: Consultants plan to vote on strike in Northern Ireland in dispute over pay

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A trade union representing about 10% of the consultants in Belfast’s NHS has announced a pending strike vote.

The Hospital Consultants and Specialists Association (HCSA) the hospital doctors’ union has today announced plans for its first-ever strike ballot of consultant members across Northern Ireland.

The decision was taken by the union’s ruling council amid what it caled “real-terms pay cuts, staffing shortages and rock-bottom morale”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That followed an “indicative vote” (that is, a non-binding trial-run one) which found a majority in favour of action.

The NHS

That indicative vote had been 83% for strike action and 94% for action short of a strike (on a 62% turnout).

The doctors will be now asked in a binding vote whether they agree to strike action, and action short of strike, this June 19 (the vote runs until July 17).

The union says it represents around 10% of consultants in Belfast and 5% across Northern Ireland as a whole.

The Department of Health did not respond to the news.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It said in a statement, the union said: “Consultant pay has lagged far behind that of neighbouring jurisdictions, currently standing around £10,000 per year lower than in England, Scotland and Wales and around half the rate of the Republic of Ireland.

“The union warned this is having a disastrous impact on recruitment and retention, leaving hospitals short of hundreds of doctors and risking patient care. It is urging a pay settlement that maintains Northern Ireland’s ability to attract and keep vitally needed medical staff.”

It quoted Dr Mark Worthington, HCSA Executive Committee member for Northern Ireland, as saying: “This is an unprecedented decision by our union and underlines the strength of feeling among our most experienced doctors after years with no meaningful action by successive administrations and political impasse.