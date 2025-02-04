​Brendan Fogarty FRCS(Plast), consultant plastic surgeon at the Paradigm Clinic in Belfast and the NHS, warns of the risks of travelling abroad for a hair transplant

​As hair transplants abroad become more accessible, so too do the risks, according to a NI-based consultant plastic surgeon, who outlines the potential dangers, key considerations, and why local expertise might be patients’ safest option.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Brendan Fogarty FRCS(Plast), the only Consultant Plastic Surgeon in the UK and Ireland leading a hair transplant clinic while also working as an active NHS consultant, said: "Demand often increases around Christmas and summer, likely due to people gathering for events or holidays. After seeing holiday photos or hearing comments, many are prompted to act. Mondays also see more appointments, often from weekend comments."

He added added that an increasing number of expats are returning home for treatment at his Paradigm Clinic on Belfast’s Lisburn Road, as they feel it’s safer to be with family and have access to check-ups in the critical period of the first 10 days, when “acute issues may arise that would jeopardise the results.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Statistics from the International Society for Hair Restoration show that one in 13 men worldwide is seeking hair restoration treatments.

A successful hair transplant carried out by Brenda Fogarty FRCS(Plast), consultant plastic surgeon at the Paradigm Clinic in Belfast and the NHS

In line with this demand is the growth in medical tourism as people travel for more accessible prices but Mr Fogarty explained that lower costs can carry hidden risks.

"Countries like Turkey treat around 5,000 international patients each month, but lower prices often lead to unsatisfactory results, which can be more costly to fix. In some cases, the damage is irreversible, and the only option is shaving the head to conceal it. The emotional toll can be long-lasting when correction isn't possible."

The British Association of Plastic Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgeons (BAPRAS), of which Brendan is a Governing Council Member has voiced its concerns about the rise in unregulated surgeries, not just in hair restoration, but other areas. In a recent statement, BAPRAS said it was “gravely concerned by the human stories of pain, suffering, and loss of life that have emerged in the press,” calling for more regulation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joanne Scannell, nursing lead at Paradigm, highlighted some common signs of a botched hair transplant.

“Patients often come to us with unnatural hairlines that are noticeable to friends and colleagues, visible scarring, poor hair density, and in more severe cases, infections or scalp necrosis. These issues typically stem from improper techniques and inexperienced surgeons, or in many cases, non-surgeons, carrying out this complex procedure.”

One of the most alarming risks, scalp necrosis, happens when the tissue dies due to excessive trauma during surgery.

Mr Fogarty said: “This can happen when surgeons attempt ‘mega-sessions’ of over 2,500 grafts in one go. The skin can’t cope, leading to irreversible hair loss and scarring.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other complications include cyst formation, infections from poor sanitary conditions, and disfiguring scarring.

“At Paradigm Clinic we prioritise patient safety, quality, and discretion because hair restoration is about restoring confidence and self-esteem, not just addressing a cosmetic issue. It must be done with respect for the patient’s needs, precision, and care,” said Mr Fogarty.

The clinic has developed a bespoke technique, Growth Optimised Follicular Unit Extraction (GOFUE), to ensure natural-looking results while protecting donor hair. Brendan also advises against hair transplants if he believes the patient won’t benefit from the treatment.

“Every patient’s hair loss journey is different. Our GOFUE technique allows us to craft a personalised plan that respects their future options. It’s about creating subtle, long-lasting changes that look completely natural.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joanne added: “We don’t just perform a one-off procedure, we establish a relationship with our patients, offering support before, during, and long after surgery. This continuity is vital for achieving the best outcomes, and often that’s not something that can be established with transient treatments when going abroad or from a travelling clinic or doctor.”

Paradigm Clinic serves both men and women, including those needing scar-related hair restoration. With decades of experience as lead clinician for Plastic and Burn Surgery at Belfast's Royal Victoria Hospital, Mr Fogarty is highly skilled in complex reconstructive cases, including trauma survivors, congenital scarring, and disfiguring scars from previous hair transplants.

“Scar tissue presents unique challenges," he says, "but with the right techniques and experience, remarkable results are achievable. We're thrilled for these patients, who, after years of low self-esteem, experience life-changing outcomes that stay with us."

Mr Fogarty offers practical advice for those considering overseas clinics: "Take your time to make an informed decision. Meet the surgeon in person to discuss their credentials and experience. Avoid feeling pressured; if you're uncertain, trust your instincts and pause. If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. High-pressure tactics, including free consultations (usually with sales personnel as opposed to medical staff), discounts especially time-limited discounts, detract from the real goal of patient safety and natural results. Focus on the expected result, not the cost — successful procedures offer life-long peace of mind, while failures prompt life-long reminders of bad decisions every time one looks in the mirror. The consequences of poor surgery are not only costly financially but also emotionally. Lastly, if one wishes one can seek unbiased advice from your GP and ensure that you’re totally comfortable with the process."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “Surgery should be a positive experience, supported by a qualified team that you can trust.