A Co Down father, whose son was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, is set to speed sit in each of the 18,000 seats at Belfast’s Windsor Park Stadium, to raise vital funds for two children’s cancer charities.

Newtownards dad, Jonathan Forrest, and his brother-in-law, Jake, will undertake the challenge at the home of Northern Ireland's national team and Linfield FC on April 6, 2025 to raise funds for Cancer Fund for Children and Young Lives vs Cancer.

Jonathan’s son Reuben was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma on June 29, 2023, when he was then aged four and began treatment at the Royal Victoria Hospital for Sick Children.

Reuben is now over a year post treatment and Jonathan and Jake have taken on this mammoth challenge to raise vital funds in support of other families impacted by childhood cancer.

Newtownards man Jonathan and his son Reuben at Windsor Park, where Jonathan and his brother-in-law Jake are taking on a speed sitting challenge in support of children’s cancer charities, Cancer Fund for Children and Young Lives vs Cancer.

“While Reuben was undergoing treatment, Young Lives vs Cancer provided us with accommodation at Paul's House in Belfast, which enabled our family to stay close,” said Jonathan, who is married to Leigha, and has another son, Oliver.

"Cancer Fund for Children also provided support on the ward. Their Cancer Support Specialists visited Reuben and helped him pass the time during treatment.

“During this time, we didn’t get a chance to spend a lot of time together as a family so it was nice to get a break to Cancer Fund for Children’s therapeutic centre, Daisy Lodge. We visited in October, a few weeks after Reuben finished treatment, and it was our first chance to come together as a family again.

“While we were going through treatment, I was told that a lot of the time the impact of the cancer experience doesn’t hit you until after and that’s so true. Now that Reuben is back at school and we’re getting back to some level of normality I’ve found that the reality of it all hits me out of the blue. I can be walking to work and just think “Oh my God, Reuben had cancer.”Jonathan said they wanted to do something that would provide support to families who are going through a similar situation to them.

"We will be starting this challenge at 8.30am on Sunday, April 6, and it will take us roughly 10-12 hours to finish it. It’s going to be tough, but we’re excited to give back to the charities that supported us.”

Naomi Braithwaite, family fundraising officer with Cancer Fund for Children said: “We are so incredibly grateful to Jonathan, Jake and their wider family for taking on this challenge so we can help other families impacted by cancer. Reuben is such a wonderful child and we were privileged to support him through his cancer diagnosis. The fact that his family are now using their experience to help others is truly humbling.“Every week, in NI alone, approximately three children and young people (aged 0-24) are diagnosed with cancer. Fundraising events like this are so important in helping to ensure we can be there for these children and their families when they need us most.”

Ben Green, Young Lives vs Cancer fundraising engagement manager, Northern Ireland said: “Families like Jonathan’s face unimaginable challenges when a child is diagnosed with cancer.

"At Young Lives vs Cancer, we’re committed to ensuring they don’t face them alone. Thanks to incredible supporters like Jonathan and Jake, we can continue providing vital services like Paul’s House Home from Home, so families can stay together during treatment. Their determination to give back is truly inspiring, and we are so grateful for their support.”