Thomas Haighton BEM with daughter Leah and son Lewis and late wife Lyndsey. Thomas is organising a firewalk on February 20 to raise money for Cancer Fund for Children

A Co Antrim father-of-two is organising a firewalk challenge next month at Carrickfergus Castle to raise money for Cancer Fund for Children

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thomas Haighton BEM, who lives in Carrickfergus with his daughter Leah,16, and son Lewis,12, is raising money for the charity after it supported his family following the loss of wife and mother, Lyndsey.

Lyndsey was first diagnosed with breast cancer when she was 30. After going through treatment, receiving the all clear and then being re-diagnosed, Lyndsey passed away in October 2021 at the age of 36.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The family were supported through this experience by Cancer Fund for Children, a charity that empowers, connects and strengthens children, young people and families impacted by cancer.

“Thomas said: “Cancer Fund for Children supported our whole family from the start of Lyndsey’s diagnosis and their help was outstanding. They focused on bringing us all together and helping us to make memories. They connected us with other people who were living through the same thing we were.

"Leah and Lewis were supported by Gareth, their cancer support specialist and he was amazing. Gareth didn’t just focus on the negatives. He helped them to look back on the memories they made with Lyndsey. He was there for every aspect of their experience, not just the loss.

"Bigger charities get so much funding but when we needed the support it was Cancer Fund for Children that stepped in. That’s why we’re so passionate about fundraising and why we’ve organised this firewalk which I would encourage everyone to sign up to.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taking place on Thursday, February 20, Thomas’s Firewalk encourages participants to challenge themselves and push personal boundaries, while raising money in support of families impacted by cancer.

Naomi Braithwaite, family fundraising officer with Cancer Fund for Children said: “We are so unbelievably grateful to Thomas and his family for organising this challenge so we can be there for more people when they need us most.

"Going through a cancer journey can be devastating for a family, especially when that family becomes bereaved. The fact that Thomas has taken this experience and is using it to help others is truly humbling and we are privileged to have supported him and his children.”