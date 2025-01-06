Northern Ireland health: Around 400 people attending emergency departments last night told they'd have a 12 hour wait for a bed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More than 400 people who attended emergency departments last night were told they would have at least a 12-hour wait for a hospital bed.

The BBC has also reported that at one stage 797 people were waiting in NI’s nine emergency departments, with more than half needing a bed.

They add that a total of 350 patients had already been waiting more than 12 hours.

A post this morning from @NHSCTrust Northern Trust says: “Our Emergency Departments can get even busier during winter.

“If you’re thinking of attending ED or the Minor Injuries Unit please Phone First on 0300 123 1 123.

"You will get advice directly from a triage nurse & this will ensure you get the right care from the right place”.

And while demand is much the same compared to this time last year, more people are having to wait a lot longer to be admitted.

With the current cold snap and flu figures yet to peak in Northern Ireland the health service is bracing itself for a difficult week.

Some of those working over the weekend told BBC News NI that the longer wait was a concern - as delays increase the likelihood that some patients will come to harm.

Health unions have said that while the flu spike was widely predicted, little was done on the ground to address the inevitable.

So among the possible scenarios being discussed by staff – is to bring in the Army for additional support on the wards and in ambulatory care.

It was also suggested the health regulator, the RQIA, should be more flexible about rules in nursing homes, which require residents being sent to EDs rather than being cared for within the home.

Sinn Féin MLA Liz Kimmins has requested an urgent health committee meeting with the Minister to discuss pressures on the health service and how these can be addressed.

The party's health spokesperson said: “Figures from New Year's Eve showed that more than half of the 892 people who attended EDs had to endure a wait of more than 12 hours, with almost 400 people waiting for a hospital bed last week.

“The rapid decline in care packages delivered over the winter period is also impacting on waiting lists and families who are badly in need of support to help take care of their loved ones.