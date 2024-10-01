Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​A plan from the Health Minister to reform the NHS in Northern Ireland appears to be short on detail in light of all the similar work that has gone before, parties have claimed.

The DUP, Alliance and SDLP were speaking after Health Minister Mike Nesbitt launched the reconfiguration framework for hospitals, setting out principles to underpin reorganisation of services.

It states that creating surgical hubs will help to provide certainty that acute hospitals will remain open, a report into the future of healthcare in Northern Ireland has said.

The report – called Hospitals – Creating a Network for Better Outcomes – said services can only be sustained through collaboration.

DUP Health Spokesperson Diane Dodds, has said that the document by the Health Minister is “underwhelming”, given what she said is the lack of detail in the publication.

"We will, of course, take time to study the document in detail, but my early impression is that it is somewhat underwhelming,” she said.

“Eight years on from the Bengoa Report, why is the focus still on principles? Surely we have had all the frameworks we need?”

Alliance MLAs Nuala McAllister welcomed the report but warned that “the time for talking is now over and action is needed”.

She added: “The blueprint is described as a framework for future decision-making, but we do not need more reviews and frameworks for that. We need decisions now.”

SDLP Health Spokesperson Colin McGrath said there is “very little detail” in the Minister’s statement.