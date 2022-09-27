Northern Trust issues warning about being under serious pressure
Both Emergency Departments at Antrim Area and Causeway Hospitals are under extreme pressure, the Northern Trust have declared.
In a post on social media the Northern Trust say: “Please do not attend either ED unless your condition is urgent or life threatening.“Due to these high numbers, patients will be seen in order of clinical priority and non-urgent cases will experience longer waiting times."
The post adds: “Please bear with our staff who are working extremely hard under sustained pressure to do all they can to care for our most vulnerable patients.“Thank you for your consideration and patience.”
