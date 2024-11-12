Chairman of the South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust, Jonathan Patton, Ulster Hospital ward manager, Sharon Ferguson and nurse Belle Stevenson, who has created the book One Day at a Time, a resource for parents navigating the complex and emotional journey of having a sick or premature new-born in Neonatal Intensive Care.

A dedicated staff nurse in the Neonatal Unit at Altnagelvin Hospital has recently made a heartfelt donation to the Neonatal Unit at the Ulster Hospital.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Belle Stevenson presented a collection of special memory packs featuring the book One Day at a Time, a resource for parents navigating the complex and emotional journey of having a sick or premature new-born in Neonatal Intensive Care.

Belle created the book in memory of two family members, Alana Robb and Adam Knox, who sadly passed away after birth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One Day at a Time is unique in its approach, narrating the neonatal journey from the perspective of the baby. It guides parents through the experience, offering words of reassurance and encouraging them to take care of their own mental health.

One of Nurse Belle Stevenson's packs with book and bear

The book is part of a comforting pack that also includes a soft teddy bear named “Awhi,” featured in the story and a small heart-shaped stone.

It contains relatable scenarios that may occur within the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit offering comfort to parents that their baby is in safe hands.

Illustrated with care by Belle’s talented daughter, Sian Robb, the book’s visuals add a personal and poignant touch. Pages are also provided for personalisation, allowing parents to record their baby’s milestones, height, weight, and a photo at birth, creating a keepsake to treasure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on her inspiration to create the book, Belle said: “I started working on One Day at a Time during my student placement around the time of Covid.

"I saw first-hand how traumatic it was for parents to have a child in intensive care, and I wanted to do something to ease their journey and raise awareness about perinatal mental health. I spoke with parents to understand what they were experiencing, and from their feedback, the book was born.”

Belled added: “The book welcomes parents to their new-born and eases them through that difficult first separation when the baby goes to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Through the book, the baby ‘speaks’ to the parents, reassuring them, ‘You must look after yourself. I’m in a safe environment.’ It encourages them to take each day as it comes, one day at a time.

“I am so proud of my daughter, Sian, who drew all the illustrations throughout the book. It is very special, she is so gifted with her art and the fact that she helped me with the book and put a lot of time into it. It means so much and I just hope that anybody lucky enough to get this pack is blessed with the love that went into making it because it was something special.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chairman of the South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust, Jonathan Patton thanked Belle for her donation.

He said: “This is such a fabulous gift from Belle who’s a very committed and passionate nurse and the book will be a massive advantage and benefit to many parents who are using the Neonatal Unit for their new-borns.

"This is a traumatic place to come to, it’s a place of great calm and great peace, but yet babies are here because they need intensive care, so that book will be a resource for mums and for dads, a piece of solace for them to just record baby’s movements and baby’s time here in ICU and have a memory for life.

“Peri-natal mental health is a really important issue that is suffered by many mums after birth and it is important that we have support mechanisms in place. This book is one more piece in that tool kit that allows staff to support mums and dads and be part of that holistic care we are giving here at the Ulster Hospital.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ward Manager at the Ulster Hospital, Sharon Ferguson, also praised Belle’s thoughtful gift. “One Day at a Time provides both comfort and practical knowledge to parents as they navigate what can be the most challenging period of their lives. The teddy bear and the book offer a source of support, helping parents through their journey in our unit.

“Belle has recognised that there is a need for a little booklet like this that the parents can have both as a keepsake and as a comfort for them as well as giving them some knowledge during their neonatal journey. Going through what is probably going to be the most difficult time of their lives when they have a sick baby in the neo natal can be so overwhelming for them. Having a little teddy just to hold on to as a reminder and as a comfort and having a booklet that gives them wee pointers along the way, will be absolutely invaluable and will help them in their journey in the Unit.

Delighted to sponsor the packs through the Gabrielle Award, Royal College of Nursing, Northern Ireland, Associate Director, Nursing Policy and Practice, Ruth Thompson said: “The Royal College of Nursing is delighted to be able to work with Belle to develop this resource and to support her in ensuring that beyond this initial stage of the rollout of the packs, that we can share this resource even further.

"We are delighted at how successful this has been and we can see how it’s going to be very useful in Neonatal units across the Province going forward.”