Clare Crossey was diagnosed with cancer after being rushed to A&E

This is according to new analysis by the International Cancer Benchmarking Partnership, hosted by Cancer Research UK.

It means that cancers are going undetected until patients come to the attention of emergency hospital medics in NI more so than in some comparable high-income countries.

The study looked at 857,068 cancer cases diagnosed between 2012 and 2017, in six comparable countries – Australia, Canada, Denmark, New Zealand, Norway and the UK.

In NI emergency presentations accounted for over a quarter (27.9%) of diagnoses.

The proportion of emergency presentations ranged from 42.5% in New Zealand to 24% in the Australian state of Victoria – indicating a global problem.

Barbara Roulston, Cancer Research UK’s public affairs manager in Northern Ireland, said: “This is a worrying study as it confirms that too many people are only being diagnosed with cancer once their health has deteriorated to a point when they might need to go to A&E or rushed into hospital.

“This is concerning because cancer survival is lower among patients whose cancer is diagnosed after being admitted to hospital as an emergency.”

She added: “If the ambition is to transform cancer services in NI, we need to ensure fewer patients are being diagnosed with cancer in this way.”

The study was published in The Lancet Oncology and was supported by NI Cancer Registry at Queen’s University Belfast. Cancer types included were oesophageal, stomach, colon, rectal, liver, pancreatic, lung and ovarian cancers.

Clare Crossey, a 35-year-old mother of two from Lurgan, was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia after being admitted to hospital as an emergency.

In February 2018, Clare had just finished night duty as a domiciliary care assistant when she started to feel very tired and unwell. She developed a rash on her chest and bruising on her legs.

Concerned, she looked up her symptoms and was alarmed to discover she could have leukaemia. She immediately made an appointment at the local health centre where a doctor felt that she was being over-anxious, but within two days she was told in hospital she was lucky to be alive.

Clare recalled: “I had a feeling in the back of my head that things weren’t right.

“The doctor obviously did not agree with my suspicions as I was given the number of the Samaritans help line, a prescription for beta blockers and told to make an appointment for the following Tuesday for blood tests. This was on a Friday and Tuesday seemed so far away.”

Clare went to bed that night and was stunned when she woke to discover she had lost a whole day, sleeping for 24 hours straight.

She was further alarmed when her gums began bleeding and she found a huge bruise on her thigh, which was swollen.

She rang Craigavon Hospital and was advised to come to A&E where blood tests were taken.

She said: “A short time after arriving at the hospital, I received a blood test. The results came back very quickly and when both a doctor and nurse came to talk to me. I just knew it was serious.”

Clare was advised to go to Belfast City Hospital right away and on arrival was met by a consultant and nurse who admitted her immediately and broke the news she might have leukaemia.

Clare said: “I cried and the first stupid question I asked was, ‘Am I going to lose my hair?’ My thinking was that if I lost my hair, the girls would know I was really ill, so I would have to tell them the truth.”

She needed a stem cell transplant. Her brother Darren and sister Alison – both musicians living in America at the time – were tested and Alison was found to be a 100% match.

On April 15 last year, Clare went through a stem cell transplant which saved her life.

Unable to continue working Clare spends all her time taking care of Lily, 13, and Meabh, 10, whilst attending hospital on a regular basis for checks.