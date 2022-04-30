Parents of Fionntan McGarvey, who died after an incident outside Belfast bar, urge families to talk about organ donation

Belfast teenager Fionntan McGarvey, 18, who died suddenly in January after an incident outside a bar in the south of the city the month before. The parents of a Belfast teenager who died suddenly have urged families to talk about their wishes around organ donation.

A police investigation is ongoing following the death of Fionntan McGarvey, 18, in January after an incident outside a bar in the south of the city the month before.

Lorcan and Aveen said that, despite their son’s young age, he had signed the organ donor register – a move which guided their decision at a time of immense shock and grief.

They now want to encourage a widespread discussion so people know if their loved ones want to become organ donors or not.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes as almost 500 people prepare to run and walkthe Belfast City Marathon to raise the money needed to start a local group, which will help university students speak to schoolchildren about the importance of making their wishes known.

Members of St Brigid’s GAA and Queen’s University GAA – teams talented sportsman Fionntan played for – are among those taking part, as are family members in green T-shirts.

Some are set to run in sunflower headpieces, with the short-lived bloom holding a special poignancy for the McGarvey family.

More than £55,000 has been raised so far to set up the first branch of We Are Donors at the Queen’s University, Belfast.

The charity, first set up at Newcastle University in 2016, teaches university students about organ donation so they can go to schools and start conversations.

As Fionntan was a first-year engineering student at Queen’s, Mr and Mrs McGarvey said they feel it is the perfect charity to back in his memory.

The law in Northern Ireland will change in 2023 to a soft opt-out approach, where every adult will be on the organ register unless they decide otherwise.

The next of kin will still need to give permission before organs are retrieved.

The legislation is known as Daithi’s Law after five-year-old Daithi Mac Gabhann, who has been on the waiting list for a heart transplant for three and a half years.

Mr and Mrs McGarvey said in that context, families discussing their wishes is even more important.

“Fionntan had made the decision during his life to put his name on the organ donor register so that in the event of his death he wished that his organs could be used for donation, which we thought was very much in keeping with his wonderful generosity of spirit and the beautiful person that he was,” Mr McGarvey told the PA news agency.