Queen’s student nurse wins UK-wide award

Mental health nursing

These awards acknowledge the outstanding efforts, commitment and achievements made by the whole of the nursing community across the UK.

Mental health nursing student, Mairead Ryan, is a dedicated mental health campaigner and advocate who has led a number of initiatives to promote positive mental health, to increase awareness of addictions and offer insight about the affect mental illness has on families.

Mairead said: “I was so shocked to get a nomination. I couldn’t believe it when I found out that I won. I’m really passionate about my work because I want to create change and improve mental health provision – getting recognised for it is just a bonus and I’m grateful to Queen’s for putting me forward.”

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Professor Donna Fitzsimons, Head of the School of Nursing and Midwifery at QUB, added: “Mairead’s passion and commitment to improving mental health services in Northern Ireland and beyond, make her such a worthy winner.”

“Two of six finalists were Queen’s students. This is testament to the calibre of students we are proud to welcome and educate each year.