Ruth Langsford outlines her five reasons for taking part in a Memory Walk for the Alzheimer's Society this autumn

TV presenter Ruth Langsford said when she was first asked to join a Memory Walk it was an ‘instant yes’.

“Anything I can do to help raise money and awareness for Alzheimer’s Society – I didn’t have to think twice.”

She added: “That was 14 years ago and each year I’ve been just as keen to get involved again. So much has changed over that time, as a society we hear and speak of dementia far more than we ever did before and now there are new drugs on the horizon, that for the first time prove to slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease in the early stages.

“Yet with 25,000 people living with dementia in Northern Ireland, many undiagnosed, relying on loved ones for care and support, it’s even more important to come together to help make a difference."

Ruth outlined her five reasons for taking part in Memory Walk, and why she urges others to sign up too:

“There’s a huge sense of togetherness, everyone is walking for a purpose, whether it’s for those you love, those you’ve lost or those living with dementia – I’ll be walking for my mum Joan who is living with Alzheimer’s disease and in memory of my dad Dennis. You feel part of something that’s helping to make a difference.

“Money raised helps to fund Alzheimer’s Society’s vital dementia support and research. Last year more than 52,000 calls were answered through the charity’s Dementia Support Line, many wanting support on caring strategies and service information.

“It’s a way to pause and reflect, embracing the moment to add a message to the Memory Tree or share stories with strangers who understand.

“It’s great exercise and motivation to keep active in the lead up and afterwards.

"There are two routes on each walk, a short one or longer version, between 2km – 10km. There’s evidence to suggest that physical activity improves confidence and the wellbeing of people with dementia and may slow down mental decline.

“The feeling of accomplishment. Knowing with every step and pound raised, you can help to end the devastation caused by dementia. And let’s face it, who doesn’t like to be awarded with a medal at the end!

