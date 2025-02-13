A new interactive online learning tool, Classroom RevivR, has been launched by British Heart Foundation Northern Ireland (BHF NI) to equip thousands of schoolchildren with essential life-saving skills. The CPR training tool was officially launched today at Our Lady and St Patrick’s College, Knock. Pictured at the launch are; Fearghal McKinney, Head of BHF Northern Ireland with year 8 pupils Phoebe Deazley and Torin Deeney.

Classroom RevivR is a game-changing tool that makes teaching lifesaving skills to students aged 11 to 16 easy and fun. It meets Northern Ireland curriculum standards and can be taught in one easy lesson plan - minimising teachers' workload.

Working together, young people will learn the difference between cardiac arrest and heart attack, how to respond to an unconscious person and make an emergency call, how to use a defibrillator and how to perform CPR safely.

The local heart charity has launched the free digital tool during Heart Month in February, to encourage pupils to be prepared in the event of an emergency.

Fifty schools in Northern Ireland are already successfully using Classroom RevivR and BHF NI hopes the launch of this tool will help save many lives. Fearghal McKinney, head of BHF Northern Ireland, said: “The launch of Classroom RevivR today will set children up with an invaluable lifesaving skill at an early age. A cardiac arrest can affect anyone, at any time, so we want as many people to learn CPR as possible. “Tragically, of the 1,400 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests that happen every year in Northern Ireland, less than one in 10 people will survive. We are determined to change this by giving everyone the opportunity to learn CPR. By equipping our young people today with these lifesaving skills, more lives could be saved in the future.” Fearghal added: “There is no need for an external trainer or lots of specialist equipment and Classroom RevivR has been designed with busy teachers in mind. All pupils need is a digital device and something to perform compressions on, like a cushion. And the best part is – it’s completely free to use.

“We are urging all teachers to sign up to our free Classroom RevivR training so that every child leaves school knowing how to save a life.” The launch took place at Our Lady and St Patrick’s College, Knock, where head of PE/Sport (girls), Catherine McGourty took a year 8 class through a live interactive session of Classroom RevivR.

Ms McGourty said: “We teach CPR to all year groups in school as part of the curriculum and Classroom RevivR will be a fantastic accompaniment to this. It is a really engaging tool which caters for all school year groups and our pupils found it easy to use and understand.

Catherine added: “It is so important that young people are equipped with these life-saving skills of CPR and defibrillation and I would encourage other schools to register for Classroom RevivR during Heart Month and help teach vital life-saving skills in a fun and relaxed environment.”

Education Minister, Paul Givan said: “I am delighted to support the official Northern Ireland launch of Classroom RevivR, developed by the British Heart Foundation. We know that providing CPR and training in how to use a defibrillator can have a clear and measurable impact on survival rates. This is a great addition to the life-saving skills which have been mandatory elements of the school curriculum at Key Stage 3 since 2022.”

Michael Allen, community resuscitation team manager at Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said: “In the event of a cardiac arrest, every minute that passes without CPR and defibrillation reduces the chances of survival by 10%. Classroom RevivR can help equip young people with these life-saving skills in school and give their family, friends and wider community the chance to survive a sudden cardiac arrest.” Classroom RevivR has been supported by Royal Mail in partnership with British Heart Foundation.