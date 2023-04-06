News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago Subway and Cadbury launch Creme egg sandwich for one day only
16 minutes ago All the major financial changes happening in April - full list
20 minutes ago Most expensive place to buy a seaside home in Britain revealed
1 hour ago Your smart watch can reveal signs of heart failure, study says
2 hours ago Maundy Thursday 2023 - when is it and how it’s celebrated
14 hours ago Nicola Sturgeon had ‘no prior knowledge’ of husbands arrest

Talks between Northern Ireland health unions and Chris Heaton-Harris end without resolution

A meeting between health unions and the Northern Ireland secretary to discuss a dispute over pay ended on Wednesday evening without resolution

By Grainne Ni Aodha and Rebecca Black, PA
Published 6th Apr 2023, 09:40 BST- 2 min read

Chris Heaton-Harris had emphasised ahead of the meeting that he does not have the powers to "step in" to intervene in a pay dispute raised by healthcare workers. It comes after health staff in the rest of the UK received pay offers in response to inflation, but without Stormont functioning to agree a budget, the same could not be done in Northern Ireland.

Strike action was taken last week over the issue, but demonstrations planned for Monday were called off after talks were set up in Belfast with Mr Heaton-Harris. The meeting, which was attended by representatives from Nipsa, Unison, the Royal College of Nursing and the Royal College of Midwives, ended on Wednesday evening without a statement being issued.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Union representatives told the BBC as they left the talks that there had been "a full and frank exchange of views" and said a further in-person meeting had been agreed. Ahead of the meeting, Mr Heaton-Harris said that he hoped to gain "a better understanding" of the issues at play as he had no legal powers to "step in".

Strike action was taken last week over the issue, but demonstrations planned for Monday were called off after talks were set up in Belfast with Mr Heaton-Harris.Strike action was taken last week over the issue, but demonstrations planned for Monday were called off after talks were set up in Belfast with Mr Heaton-Harris.
Strike action was taken last week over the issue, but demonstrations planned for Monday were called off after talks were set up in Belfast with Mr Heaton-Harris.
Most Popular

When asked what powers he had, he said: "Pretty much none I'm afraid because those powers sit with the permanent secretaries. "I don't have any legal power with which to step in, but I'm keen to listen to the health unions and talk with them.

"I have got a decent track record of working with unions in the past, I believe they offer value to society and so I want to work with the health unions," he told BBC Radio Ulster.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Asked why he's meeting them if he has no power to help, he said:

"They've asked for it, so I'm very happy to have it."

Asked if he can offer any solutions:

"Realistically in a meeting when the budget is being set, no."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Asked what is likely to come out of the meeting, he said:

"Better understanding, I guess, of that."

Chris Heaton-HarrisNorthern IrelandRoyal College of NursingBelfastUNISONBBC