Ninety NI people are waiting on a kidney donation

​The first ever Living Donation Week, taking place until March 16, is shining a spotlight on the UK Living Kidney Sharing Scheme (UKLKSS) celebrating 2,000 donors who have donated through the scheme – 204 of these from Northern Ireland.

Living Donation Week also highlights the need for more living donors. There are over 6,000 people in the UK waiting for a kidney transplant, almost 90 of those in Northern Ireland.

The average wait for a kidney transplant from a deceased donor is around three years. For some people from minority ethnic groups and people who are difficult to match, the wait can be even longer. For many patients in need of a kidney transplant, the best outcome for their transplant will be from a living donor. This is generally because of the overall health of the donor, the reduced waiting time for the patient, and the kidneys usually lasting longer than those from deceased donors.

The UK Living Kidney Sharing Scheme enables a donor who is not a match for his/her loved one, to join a group of people in the same position where matching can occur across multiple pairs, increasing the chances of successful transplantation.

It also celebrates the selfless ‘game-changers’ of organ donation – Non-Directed Altruistic kidney Donors – people who donate to a stranger. This type of donation, which is becoming more common, is vital in creating opportunities for transplant in the kidney sharing scheme.

There are over 1,000 non-directed altruistic donors (NDADs) in the UK who have changed lives through the Sharing Scheme. Their donations enable a transplant chain, where multiple recipients benefit. In January of this year, Northern Ireland saw its 100th altruistic donation, since the first one 14 years ago.

Aidan Dawson, chief executive of the Public Health Agency said: “A kidney from a living donor is an exceptional gift and plays a vital part in increasing transplant numbers. Thanks in particular to the generosity of non-directed altruistic kidney donors - people who donate to a stranger, ‘transplant chains’ are triggered within the scheme, in which up to three recipients can receive a kidney – concluding when someone on the waiting list who has no living donor receives a kidney. Their generosity has undoubtedly helped transform lives through the UK Living Kidney Sharing Scheme. Of the 2,000 transplants to date, an incredible 171 in total have been performed in Belfast.”

Dr Aisling Courtney, consultant transplant nephrologist, leads the renal transplant team at Belfast City Hospital and praised living donors and the UKLKSS .

“The first transplant in Belfast facilitated by the Kidney Sharing Scheme was in January 2010, and it is a really important part of the transplant programme in Northern Ireland. In the past 15 years, one of every five living donor transplants here has been ‘shared’ across the UK via this scheme. It is only possible of course by the willingness of friends and family members to give away a kidney, and when they do not match their loved one, to ‘share’ their kidney. This enables them not only to help their own relative or friend, but to transform the lives of other people at the same time.”