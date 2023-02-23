Why are you struggling to get rid of the last of your winter weight?

Nutrition expert Abi Roberts from bulk.com says that a loss of motivation is the main culprit: “After the January gym rush ends and people’s initial enthusiasm for working out is lost, many lose their motivation and find themselves making excuses to skip the gym, or skimp on workouts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This can cause frustration as Brits are technically still keeping fit if they visit the gym every so often - but they’ve significantly reduced the impact of their efforts by doing so sporadically or half-heartedly, as consistency is really key to seeing results.

Winter weight gain is common due to decreased physical activity

“Form is also important. Learning how to do key exercises correctly is essential to both avoiding injury and staying motivated. Proper form avoids causing strain or injury to muscles, joints and tendons - and also targets the intended muscles more effectively, leading to better results, a greater confidence, and an increased motivation to keep the momentum going.

“Without long-term and impactful workouts, people will struggle to shift their stubborn winter weight and eventually give up - despite still being unhappy with their body image. ”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why do people struggle to shift their winter weight?

You’ve lost your enthusiasm for working out after January.

Google searches for gym memberships peaked on December 31 in the UK, whilst YouGov data shows around half of Brits resolve to lose weight or improve their fitness at New Year’s. This results in the January gym rush as new exercisers join the gym - but then for many, their initial enthusiasm dies down and they stop regular gym visits.

Roberts says: “It’s easy to fall back on excuses as to why you can’t fit in a gym trip each day, but just having a gym membership doesn’t count as working out. It’s important to try and make exercising fun rather than seeing it as a chore; mix up your routines, try incorporating music or dance routines or reward yourself with a treat after each workout.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gym-goers can also hold themselves more accountable by agreeing to attend sessions with a friend or loved one, so that both can motivate each other to workout.

You’re disheartened by a lack of immediate results

Many of us fall into the trap of expecting to see clear changes in our fitness levels and physical appearance after minimal effort - but the reality is that it takes consistency and long-term commitment to see palpable results. “It’s very common that people give up on their fitness goals because they’re not seeing the fruits of their labour after a month.

“Whilst some people do see drastic changes in a short window, the reality is that the majority will have to wait a while to see clear differences in their physique. To combat a feeling of failure, you should set small and easily-achievable goals - such as spending an extra minute on the treadmill every week - so that you still feel like you’re progressing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People may also choose to take regular photos of their physique in order to identify the small changes week-to-week, which will help with long-term motivation and commitment.

You’re not following the correct form when exercising

Whilst moving your body in any way is better than not, those who don’t follow the correct form when performing specific exercises are less likely to see tangible results, as they’re not engaging the right muscles. “Not utilising the correct form when working out is equivalent to not correctly following a recipe when baking - the results won’t be quite right,” Roberts says.

“There are plenty of resources out there to help you nail the form of key moves, like YouTube videos, online guides or personal trainers at the gym. Common mistakes are arching your back, not placing your hands in line with your shoulders and not engaging your core when exercising, so keep an eye out for these slip-ups and try to keep yourself in check.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You still need to make other lifestyle changes

For those looking to lose weight, eating in a calorie deficit is important in order to achieve the desired results - as well as working out. Many people adjust their workout routine but still end up overeating, which negates some of the exercise effects and can delay results. It also makes it harder to keep the weight off in the long-term as people fall back into old habits.

Abi says: “Making sure that you improve your nutrition and diet is essential for those looking to pursue a healthier lifestyle - and it’s not just a case of eating fewer calories. You need to make sure that you’re meeting your nutrition requirements and eating well, whilst still being conscious of how many calories you’re able to burn when working out.

“Don’t set your calorie target too low either, as this will cause your body to conserve calories when you consume them and you’ll burn fewer calories even with intense workouts.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You’re not mixing up your workout routine

People are creatures of habit, and so it’s all too easy to pick a favourite workout routine and stick to it. However, this can delay progress, as you’re likely only exercising select parts of your body in isolation and therefore not seeing the full-body results that you expect. “Isolation exercises are useful if you’re looking to tone or gain muscle in a specific area, but if you’re looking to burn calories, variety is important.