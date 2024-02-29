Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kurtis Robinson suffered a heart attack in October 2023 which, according to the Just Giving Page, was attributed to an issue with his kidneys.

He had been in hospital ever since and he sadly passed away on February 25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 31-year-old firefighter was induced into a coma on January 11 after going into heart failure.

And, on January 13 when the brave firefighter was given only days to live, a Just Giving page was set up to raise money to support his wife Natalie and their one-year-old son Benny.

The Northern Ireland Fire Service said: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of our esteemed colleague, Firefighter Kurtis Robinso

"Kurtis will be greatly missed by his colleagues in Knock Fire Station, those in Eastern Area Command and everyone at Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our thoughts and sympathies are with Kurtis’ wife Natalie and son Benny, his family, friends and NIFRS colleagues.”

Other tributes to Kurtis include one from Portavogie Rangers FC who say: “Everyone at Portavogie Rangers FC is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our former player and good friend Kurtis Robinson.

"We had been praying, without ceasing, since he became seriously unwell in October 2023.

"Kurtis made 13 appearances for the club during his time at Portavogie Rangers FC but in that short time Kurtis made such an everlasting impact in the hearts of many.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Kurtis was held in such high regard by everyone and his wonderful smile always lit up training nights and match days.

Kurtis Robinson and his baby son

"Our thoughts and prayers continue to rise for Kurtis’ wife Natalie, his wee son Benny and all his family, friends and fire service colleagues.

"Natalie, we will always be here for you if you need anything and pray that you might know God’s comfort in these dark and distressing days.

We will always remember you, Kurtis.

"Once a Blue, always a Blue!!”

Another message of condolences and support from King Street Station adds: “Hi everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As you all know, we had a very successful fundraiser last Saturday in aid of Kurtis Robinson.

“It breaks my heart to tell you all that he has sadly passed away

“I never met Kurtis but from all of his friends that I’ve spoken too I can safely say he was very much a one of a kind guy, thoughtful and caring, and held in the highest esteem of all who knew him.

"His wife, his son, his family, friends and colleagues in the NI Fire Service, will all be in our thoughts and prayers in the coming days, weeks and months.

"Once a blue, always a blue”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And in another message, Donaghadee FC, release funeral details for the much-loved father-of-one.

It says: “It is with deep sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Kurtis Robinson on the 25th February 2024. He was the beloved husband of Natalie and a cherished daddy to Benny.

"A service to celebrate Kurtis' life will be held at Beersbridge Elim Church on Saturday 2nd March 2024, at 12:00 noon. Following the service, a funeral procession will proceed to Roselawn Crematorium.

"The family kindly requests no flowers, but if desired, donations can be sent to the NI Chest, Heart & Stroke, c/o S. Clarke and Son Funeral Directors, 12 Court Square, Newtownards, BT23 7NY.

"Please join us in keeping Natalie, Benny, and the entire family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. May Kurtis rest in eternal peace.”