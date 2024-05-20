John McCalister presents the Hazel McCalister Exceptional Midwife Award to Ulster Hospital midwifery sister, Julie Dunlop

Ulster Hospital midwifery sister, Julie Dunlop was honoured to be presented with the Hazel McCalister Exceptional Midwife Award, at a ceremony held to celebrate the International Day of the Midwife.

The Royal College of Midwives South Eastern HSC Trust Branch launched the award in February 2022 after Hazel’s family presented them with the award in her memory after she passed away in 2021.

The award honours a midwife nominated by their peers for going the extra mile, someone who is a positive role model and who makes a difference by their words or actions, working at any level within midwifery. This is a fitting tribute to Hazel who approached all situations with compassion, supported staff wellbeing and demonstrated great commitment to professional collaboration with all the members of the healthcare team, regardless of their position within the team.

Delighted to present the Hazel McCalister award, Hazel’s husband John commented, “It is great that Hazel has left a legacy and this award acts as a catalyst for Midwives in the Trust. Hazel cared deeply about the wellbeing of her colleagues and it is important to acknowledge this through the award.”

The late Hazel McCalister

Receiving the accolade, Julie said: “This award means a huge amount to me and to be acknowledged by colleagues for the work that I do. I lead a small but excellent team in the Emergency Obstetric Unit and I would like to thank whoever nominated me for this award!”

Chairman, Jonathan Patton added, “It is fabulous that the Hazel McCalister Award has been presented to Julie this year. It is a fitting recognition of the service that Hazel gave to the Trust and to recognise and celebrate Julie as a true professional and great colleague within Midwifery Services.”