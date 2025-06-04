Ulster Hospital nurse retires after 45 years of dedicated service

It was the end of an era as Ulster Hospital Ward Sister Audrey Christie bid farewell following an extraordinary 45-year career in nursing.

Audrey’s nursing journey started in Ards Hospital in 1980 and she qualified in October 1983.

Audrey spent many years in the Coronary Care Unit before moving to the Ulster Hospital where she worked in Cardiology until 2002 before taking up her Sister’s post on Ward 17.

Throughout her 45 years of service, Audrey demonstrated kindness and compassion with her impact on the lives of countless patients and colleagues who will miss her greatly.

Audrey Christie (pictured in red tunic) celebrates her retirement with friends and colleagues following 45 years of dedicated service. Pic credit: SEHSCT

Friends and colleagues recently gathered at the Ulster Hospital to celebrate Audrey’s years of service and to wish her well for the future.