Patient Violet Millar chats with Miss NI Hannah Johns when she paid a visit to the Ulster Hospital’s Renal Unit.

Miss Northern Ireland, renal nurse, Hannah Johns, delighted patients and staff as she, along with representatives from the Northern Ireland Kidney Research Fund (NIKRF), took time to chat with - and sing Christmas carols at the Ulster Hospital’s Renal Unit.

The visit was a chance to raise awareness about the pressing issue of kidney disease and highlight the essential work of NIKRF in providing care and research for affected children and families.

“I’m here to raise awareness of renal disease, not only in Northern Ireland, but globally,” said Hannah. “NIKRF is the only charity that actually puts funding into researching kidney disease here in Northern Ireland which is amazing.”

Hannah added: “I wouldn’t be Miss NI if it wasn’t for me being a nurse. As Miss NI, it’s a very important platform to raise awareness about kidney disease. It doesn’t just affect local people. Kidney disease numbers are rising globally. The numbers are not getting lower.”

Miss NI Hannah Johns, Patient Advisor NI Kidney Research Fund William Johnston and Stephen Greer

During her visit Hannah was gifted with a painting from a former patient Stephen Greer as a heartfelt thank you for the exceptional care he received from Hannah at Belfast City Hospital who he described poignantly as nursing him, “back from death”.

“I met Hannah, Miss NI on Christmas Day 2021. I had had my first transplant on December 17 and was discharged on Christmas Eve and looking forward to Christmas dinner. I remember taking a pain in my stomach and going back into hospital. The kidney had actually taken a blood clot and burst unfortunately and this is how I came to meet Hannah. Hannah was one of the nurses who nursed me, practically, back from death,” said Stephen.

Stephen described how the Renal Unit staff are, “brilliant.” “When you are on kidney dialysis, the staff become like a second family and the work that they do is unbelievable.”

Co-Chair of the Renal Arts group, Stephen said: “I’ve had two transplants. It’s not an easy life but it is the likes of art that kept me going. Art can be creative writing, poetry, music, ceramics, it covers so much and gives you so much inspiration.”

Ulster Hospital Renal Outpatient Sister Jayne Bell added: “It’s wonderful to see Hannah use her position as Miss NI in such a positive way for kidney disease in general. We have patients in the Unit who are outpatients, pre and post dialysis patients and pre and post-transplant patients. We also have patients who are on dialysis for a very long time and this visit is emphasizing kidney disease as a whole and also promoting transplant which is a main focus for a lot of patients.