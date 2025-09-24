​Visually impaired Sean who donated kidney to his sister scales peak

Sean Harpur and Bennie scaled Mullaghcarn peak

Sean Harpur recently marked a remarkable milestone in his recovery following a life-saving kidney donation to his sister Ann, by climbing the Sperrin Mountains guided by his loyal guide dog, Bennie.​

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Ann had suffered from a genetic kidney disease which had left her kidney function operating at 7%, the same condition which had robbed the pair of their father at the age of 52 Sean, who has a visual impairment and is assisted with a guide dog, wants to raise awareness ahead of Organ Donation Week. He sees Bennie as his “extra set of eyes” and credits Bennie for giving him the confidence to go out and climb the peak in the Sperrin Mountains. Just last week, Sean and Bennie joined the Friends of the Glens walking group to scale Mullaghcarn, a 542m (1778 ft) peak in the Sperrin Mountains. For Sean, the climb marked a milestone, not only was he helping to raise awareness ahead of Organ Donation Week, the successful summit was proof he was finally back to his best. “Bennie has been the encouragement to get back out,” says Sean, from Omagh, who recently turned 60.

“I couldn’t walk him for two months after the operation, but as soon as I was on my feet again, he was at the front door ready for our walks. He just loves it. As soon as I take the harness out, he’ll stretch and he’s ready to go!” Sean’s journey with sight loss began decades earlier, and his connection to Guide Dogs runs deep: “My journey with Guide Dogs began with my grandfather. He had four guide dogs in his lifetime, starting back in the 80s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I always knew the benefits of them and seen them first-hand, but because my grandfather had no vision, I always thought you had to be totally blind to get access to a guide dog.” After years of deteriorating sight, Sean eventually applied for a Guide Dog but initially received training with a long cane.