​Visually impaired young people given chance to familiarise themselves with public transport in Northern Ireland

In an innovative collaboration, Translink, the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB), and Guide Dogs NI came together to provide exclusive experience days designed to help participants familiarise themselves with public transport and build the confidence to travel independently in the future.

The days featured groups setting off by train from Derry~Londonderry's North West Transport Hub and Belfast's Great Victoria Street Station respectively, converging in Castlerock for a brief meet-up. They then travelled by train together to the North West Transport Hub, caught a Translink shuttle bus to Foyle Street Bus Station and walked to Foyleside Shopping Centre for lunch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This immersive experience was crafted with an understanding of the unique challenges faced by people who are blind or partially sighted, particularly the younger generation.

Pictured L-R: Anthony O'Neill, Guide Dogs NI, with Elodie, boarding a Translink train service from Londonderry. Pic: Lorcan Doherty

With ages ranging from 8-19, participants were exposed to practical challenges like understanding timetables, getting tickets, and practicing boarding techniques, including the use of canes. Throughout the day, trained staff, along with family members and peers, were present to ensure a secure, enjoyable and beneficial experience.

Danielle Campbell, Accessibility Manager, Translink, said: “We are pleased to team up with RNIB and Guide Dogs to host this familiarisation session. Using public transport gives people independence, helping to make life more enjoyable and more productive through better connectivity. We strive to provide a consistent customer experience for everyone with all levels of accessibility and this initiative is just one way we are helping people to build confidence to travel independently across the network.

“The participants have gained valuable experience in using public transport - a vital link to connect them to education, work and social opportunities throughout their lives. We hope they enjoyed their bus and train journeys today and look forward to welcoming them on board our services in the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miriam De Groot, SISS Operations Manager (Children and Young People), Guide Dogs NI, said: “As part of the Our Futures Project funded by the National Lottery Community Fund NI, we are delighted to once again be working alongside the RNIB NI and Translink to ensure young people with a vision impairment can learn to access public transport with confidence, in a fun and engaging environment.”

Claire Milton, Children, Family and Education Services Manager, RNIB, said: “It is great to see our partnership with both Guide Dogs and our young people is going from strength to strength. Working with Translink has given us the opportunity to build on our previous events to be able to support more young people to develop their confidence and skills for using public transport in a fun and engaging way.”

An effective and successful public transport network is vital for the economic, social and environmental well-being of Northern Ireland, which is why Translink is committed to continuing the transformation of public transport.

To find out more about Translink’s plans visit translink.co.uk/betterconnected Further information on the work of RNIB and Guide Dogs can be found at rnib.org.uk/ and guidedogs.org.uk/ respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visually impaired young people enjoy public transport experience days

Delivering a better connected Northern Ireland for all

In an innovative collaboration, Translink, the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB), and Guide Dogs NI came together to provide exclusive experience days for young people with vision impairments. The events were specially designed to help participants familiarise themselves with public transport and build the confidence to travel independently in the future.

The days featured groups setting off by train from Derry~Londonderry's North West Transport Hub and Belfast's Great Victoria Street Station respectively, converging in Castlerock for a brief meet-up. They then travelled by train together to the North West Transport Hub, caught a Translink shuttle bus to Foyle Street Bus Station and walked to Foyleside Shopping Centre for lunch.

This immersive experience was crafted with an understanding of the unique challenges faced by people who are blind or partially sighted, particularly the younger generation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With ages ranging from 8-19, participants were exposed to practical challenges like understanding timetables, getting tickets, and practicing boarding techniques, including the use of canes. Throughout the day, trained staff, along with family members and peers, were present to ensure a secure, enjoyable and beneficial experience.

Danielle Campbell, Accessibility Manager, Translink, said: “We are pleased to team up with RNIB and Guide Dogs to host this familiarisation session. Using public transport gives people independence, helping to make life more enjoyable and more productive through better connectivity. We strive to provide a consistent customer experience for everyone with all levels of accessibility and this initiative is just one way we are helping people to build confidence to travel independently across the network.

“The participants have gained valuable experience in using public transport - a vital link to connect them to education, work and social opportunities throughout their lives. We hope they enjoyed their bus and train journeys today and look forward to welcoming them on board our services in the future.”

Miriam De Groot, SISS Operations Manager (Children and Young People), Guide Dogs NI, said: “As part of the Our Futures Project funded by the National Lottery Community Fund NI, we are delighted to once again be working alongside the RNIB NI and Translink to ensure young people with a vision impairment can learn to access public transport with confidence, in a fun and engaging environment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claire Milton, Children, Family and Education Services Manager, RNIB, said: “It is great to see our partnership with both Guide Dogs and our young people is going from strength to strength. Working with Translink has given us the opportunity to build on our previous events to be able to support more young people to develop their confidence and skills for using public transport in a fun and engaging way.”

An effective and successful public transport network is vital for the economic, social and environmental well-being of Northern Ireland, which is why Translink is committed to continuing the transformation of public transport.