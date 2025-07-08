Weight loss jab adverts banned because prescription medicines 'must not be promoted to the public'

​A watchdog has cracked down on a host of weight-loss jab providers for advertising the prescription-only medications to the public.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) said the nine rulings against the ads – one featuring reality TV personality Gemma Collins – made it “crystal clear” that all injectable forms of weight-loss medication were prescription-only and therefore could not advertised to the public.

In December, the ASA warned businesses and individuals who were targeting members of the public with ads for the medicines.

It said no-one operating in the industry could say they had not been warned that weight-loss prescription-only medicines “must not be promoted to the public”.

Gemma Collins was among those promoting weight-loss injections

The ads banned this week include an Instagram post by Collins, posted on January 6, which promoted the weight-loss service Yazen.

In a video, Collins stated: “I'm starting this year two sizes down, thanks to Yazen's weight loss app and medication. It's really quick and easy to get started with Yazen, it has absolutely changed my life ... I finally found something that actually I lose weight on.”

She continued: “Yes, there's, you know, reports and stuff. And I'm not telling anyone to go on this medication, but it is prescribed on the NHS.”