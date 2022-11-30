But it is not just the financial cost of addiction that can impact problem users, Dr Catherine Carney, psychiatrist at Delamere has explained how drug dependence can cost users relationships with their loved ones: “Desperation caused by people needing to consume drugs or alcohol can lead to them stealing from the ones they love the most, as well as lying to them and becoming generally impossible to trust. It is common that people with relatives that have suffered from addiction may choose to cut ties, in order to protect their own mental health. This decision can be the push that the individual needs to get help or the final straw that leads them to feel they have no incentive to get better.”