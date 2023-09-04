Chris Williams from Carrickfergus was diagnosed with acute lymphocytic leukaemia (ALL).

“I had an infection I couldn’t shake off and was so fatigued I couldn’t get my energy levels back no matter how much sleep I got.

“I then experienced sinus trouble and during a visit to the dentist was told they had never seen anything like it. I tried antibiotics, which didn’t work for me.

“When I awoke the next morning I noticed a blood rash over my legs and feet and felt my spleen was swollen as with every step or breath I could feel it pressing at the side of my stomach.”

Chris went to hospital, explained how he had been feeling and whilst there was sick. He had blood tests and within just half an hour of the results was given his diagnosis of acute lymphocytic leukaemia (ALL).

He said: “I was shocked with this news and couldn’t get my head around it. I even denied the diagnosis for a week afterwards. I had convinced myself I had either COVID-19 or a chest infection – there was no possibility I could have leukaemia.”

Chris told his family and it was when he saw their reactions that it “all began to feel real that he had cancer”.

He spent three months in isolation in hospital, receiving chemotherapy but he didn’t go into remission. His treatment was changed to immunotherapy which also didn’t work. The remaining treatment options for Chris were either a stem cell transplant or possibly CAR-T therapy. It was decided that the stem cell transplant would be a better route.

Chris underwent a stem cell transplant in November 2021, but relapsed. The conversation returned to the option of CAR-T so Chris decided to go for this.

He said: "I didn’t want to be back in hospital for a long period of time, but it was my last option. I was scared of returning to intensive care and being away from my family.”

The CAR-T therapy is not yet available in Northern Ireland, so Chris was sent from Belfast to Manchester for treatment. The process involves taking Chris’ T-cells, modifying them, and putting them back in to kill the cancer cells.

Since Chris had his CAR-T therapy, he has experienced limited side effects, and all is going well.

Chris is sharing his story during Blood Cancer Awareness Month in September, as new research shows that of those who responded to a survey in the region, no one was able to identify all four of most widely reported symptoms - fatigue, bruising, unusual bleeding and repeated infections. Other symptoms of leukaemia can include fever or night sweats, bone or joint pain and swollen lymph nodes.

Leukaemia is a form of blood cancer that affects people of all ages and 27 people receive a leukaemia diagnosis every day in the UK – that’s just under 10,000 every year. Overall survival for leukaemia stands at just over 50% - making it one of the most deadly forms of cancer.

Leading UK leukaemia charities, Leukaemia Care and Leukaemia UK, have launched a memorable new campaign – #SpotLeukaemia - to get people ‘asking why’ about the symptoms of leukaemia.

In the new film the charities have called on five-year-old children to try to make the symptoms of leukaemia memorable. The advert sees youngsters asking a range of questions to encourage people to ask ‘why’ am I feeling this way - channel your inner 5-year-old and question your symptoms which could be leukaemia.

Zack Pemberton-Whiteley, Chief Executive of Leukaemia Care, said: "We know that our new Spot Leukaemia video may make some people laugh but in order to raise awareness of this serious subject we needed to channel our inner five-year-old and ask ‘why’. It's crucial that if you think you have fatigue, bruising or bleeding or repeated infections you contact your GP and ask for a blood test.”

When asked why they would not contact their GP if experiencing any unusual symptoms, 26% of UK adults who said they would not do this selected “don’t want to put additional pressure on the NHS” as their main reason, from a given list. Long waiting times were also listed as an off-putting factor, with 23% of UK adults who said they would not visit a medical professional, citing this as their main reason, from a given list, for not getting in touch.

Fiona Hazell, chief executive of Leukaemia UK, said: “Spotting the signs of leukaemia and asking for that all-important blood test can make a meaningful difference in treating this disease.

“That’s why it’s even more concerning to learn that most people would not visit their GP if experiencing one or more of the four most common symptoms. We would encourage anyone who is concerned about leukaemia to make an appointment to request a blood test as soon as possible.”

For more information visit the Spot Leukaemia website at www.spotleukaemia.org.uk .